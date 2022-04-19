Patti LuPone To Be Honored By The National Organization Of Italian American Women

Maria Tamburri, Chair of The National Organization of Italian American Women, has announced the Annual Luncheon at the Tribeca Rooftop 360° on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 11:00 am-3:00 pm. Since its founding in 1980, NOIAW has flourished achieving its mission to inspire, empower and connect women through a shared Italian heritage and culture. While its mission has remained steadfast, its membership, programs and accomplishments have expanded and touched many.

Now it's time to raise the curtain on NOIAW's Second Act as the nonprofit emerges from the COVID forced intermission of live programming, and, having postponed two in-person luncheons, to celebrate three dynamic leading ladies of the entertainment industry.

Patti LuPone, Tony, Grammy, & Olivier Award Winning Actress & Singer

Gina Argento, President & CEO of Broadway Stages, Ltd.

Angelina Fiordellisi, Executive Director of the Cherry Lane Theater, Co-Founder of the Cherry Lane Mentor Program

The trio is being recognized for their professional accomplishments and their contributions to the Italian American community as role models for the next generation.

Joining Chair Tamburri in making the announcement, Luncheon Chair and NOIAW Board of Director's Secretary, Donna Chirico said: "It is only through education and the efforts of organizations such as NOIAW that the insidious stereotypes about Italian Americans can be dispelled. Our honorees exemplify the best of our community and remind us of how far we have come from Ellis Island."

The event begins with a Networking Cocktail Reception at 11: 00am, followed by the award luncheon program at 12:15 pm. Proceeds from the gala support the organization's cultural programs, mentoring, scholarship and cultural exchange initiatives, all of which impact and change lives.

Recent past honorees have included: Adriana Trigiani, bestselling author and film maker; Brenda Vaccaro, award winning actress; NYC Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo, CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota, and Restaurateur, Chef & Cookbook Author Lidia Bastianich.

Purchase tickets or a journal ad here. Or call the office at 212 642-2003. For more information about NOIAW please visit our website: NOIAW.org.