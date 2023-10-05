Patti LuPone, Deborah Cox, Eric McCormack & More to Take Part Dramatists Guild Foundation 60th Anniversary Gala

The evening will also feature appearances from Andrew Lippa, Lynn Ahrens, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and more.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Patti LuPone, Deborah Cox, Eric McCormack & More to Take Part Dramatists Guild Foundation 60th Anniversary Gala

Dramatists Guild Foundation has revealed the star-studded line-up for the organization's 60th Anniversary Gala on October 24, 2022, at Ziegfeld Ballroom. 

The evening will celebrate writers and their mentors, with performances from multi-Tony Award Winner Patti LuPone (COMPANY), Tony Nominee Deborah Cox (incoming Broadway cast of THE WIZ), Emmy Award Winner Eric McCormack (THE COTTAGE), Collin Hancock (HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO), and appearances from DGF President Andrew Lippa, along with Lynn Ahrens, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Todd London, Rebekah Greer Melocik, Sarah Ruhl, Stephen Schwartz, Benjamin Velez, and Jacob Yandura

The evening’s program will be directed by Noah Himmelstein, joined by Georgia Stitt as Music Director. 

As previously announced, the evening will honor Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Media Producer, Educator and Philanthropist Leonard Majzlin for their creative contributions, educational mentorship, and continued dedication to the American theater.

The honorees will be celebrated at DGF’s Gala, supporting playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists for the American theater through financial resources, education-driven programming, and free rehearsal spaces throughout their careers. Tables, individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available by visiting DGFGala.com or calling (212) 391-8384.

DGF’s Gala is generously presented by Creative Partners Productions.

For more information on how to support theater writers, visit DGF.org and follow us at @dgfound. 

About DGF

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. DGF sponsors educational programs; provides awards, grants, and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emergency aid to writers in need of immediate support. DGF distributed more than $3.5 million in immediate financial relief to writers during the nation-wide theatrical shutdown. The needs of theater writers during the shutdown also launched the Housing Assistance Grants to aid with rent payments, moving costs, and other housing challenges, as well as the Bridge Grants to support writers with essential daily life expenses. By supporting and nurturing the creators of today, we protect the stories of tomorrow. For more information on how to support theater writers, visit DGF.org and follow us at @dgfound. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Original PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Alan Alda Visits Broadway Revival Cast Photo
Photos: Original PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Alan Alda Visits Broadway Revival Cast

Original Purlie Victorious cast member ALAN ALDA reunites with the Broadway revival cast in a special visit. Check out the photos and join in the excitement of this reunion at the Purlie Victorious revival.

2
WICKED to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Specialty Cocktails and Themed Treats Photo
WICKED to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Specialty Cocktails and Themed Treats

To celebrate its upcoming 20th Anniversary on Monday, October 30th, the Broadway blockbuster WICKED is partnering with several local restaurants and bars with special WICKED-themed creations to help ring in the anniversary celebration.

3
Scott Bakula to Star in Jason Robert Browns THE CONNECTOR Off-Broadway Photo
Scott Bakula to Star in Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR Off-Broadway

Scott Bakula will star Off-Broadway in the world premiere musical The Connector, conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, featuring music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman.

4
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Photo
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation

Last night, October 4, the New York City Mayor’s Office honored Here Lies Love with a Mayoral Proclamation timed to Filipino American History Month (October) and celebrating the diversity and story of the show. Check out video from the proclamation here!

More Hot Stories For You

Carrie Hope Fletcher to Join Darren Criss as Special Guest at London Palladium ConcertCarrie Hope Fletcher to Join Darren Criss as Special Guest at London Palladium Concert
Now Hiring: Company Manager, Wardrobe Supervisor, & More - BWW ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Company Manager, Wardrobe Supervisor, & More - BWW Classifieds
Photos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on BroadwayPhotos: Ben Stiller Visits THE SHARK IS BROKEN on Broadway
BroadwayHD Makes Deal With NBCUniversal to Stream THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL & More Live MusicalsBroadwayHD Makes Deal With NBCUniversal to Stream THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL & More Live Musicals

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HADESTOWN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You