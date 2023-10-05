Patti LuPone, Deborah Cox, Eric McCormack & More to Take Part Dramatists Guild Foundation 60th Anniversary Gala

Dramatists Guild Foundation has revealed the star-studded line-up for the organization's 60th Anniversary Gala on October 24, 2022, at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The evening will celebrate writers and their mentors, with performances from multi-Tony Award Winner Patti LuPone (COMPANY), Tony Nominee Deborah Cox (incoming Broadway cast of THE WIZ), Emmy Award Winner Eric McCormack (THE COTTAGE), Collin Hancock (HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO), and appearances from DGF President Andrew Lippa, along with Lynn Ahrens, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Todd London, Rebekah Greer Melocik, Sarah Ruhl, Stephen Schwartz, Benjamin Velez, and Jacob Yandura.

The evening’s program will be directed by Noah Himmelstein, joined by Georgia Stitt as Music Director.

As previously announced, the evening will honor Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage and Media Producer, Educator and Philanthropist Leonard Majzlin for their creative contributions, educational mentorship, and continued dedication to the American theater.

The honorees will be celebrated at DGF’s Gala, supporting playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists for the American theater through financial resources, education-driven programming, and free rehearsal spaces throughout their careers. Tables, individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available by visiting DGFGala.com or calling (212) 391-8384.

DGF’s Gala is generously presented by Creative Partners Productions.

For more information on how to support theater writers, visit DGF.org and follow us at @dgfound.

About DGF

Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. DGF sponsors educational programs; provides awards, grants, and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emergency aid to writers in need of immediate support. DGF distributed more than $3.5 million in immediate financial relief to writers during the nation-wide theatrical shutdown. The needs of theater writers during the shutdown also launched the Housing Assistance Grants to aid with rent payments, moving costs, and other housing challenges, as well as the Bridge Grants to support writers with essential daily life expenses. By supporting and nurturing the creators of today, we protect the stories of tomorrow. For more information on how to support theater writers, visit DGF.org and follow us at @dgfound.