Patti LuPone, Cynthia Erivo, Jordan Fisher and More Join One Night-Only Return of THE ROSIE O'DONNELL SHOW
Patti LuPone has joined the star-studded roster for the one-night-only return of the "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" which will be livestreamed on YouTube.
Also added to the star-studded lineup are Shoshana Bean, Annette Bening, Andrew Burnap, Brandon Victor Dixon, Cynthia Erivo, Jordan Fisher, Christopher Jackson, Ali Stroker, and Leslie Uggams.
This special event has been conceived as a LIVE streaming fundraiser for The Actors Fund, in order to help in this time of crisis.
The complete line-up for Sunday's "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" will now feature performances and appearances by some of the biggest names in all of entertainment, all participating live from their comfort of their own home, including Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Beth Behrs, Annette Bening, Erich Bergen, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Brandon Victor Dixon, Cynthia Erivo, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, Jordan Fisher, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Christopher Jackson, Judith Light, Patti LuPone, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ali Stroker, Leslie Uggams, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley, and more!
Grammy Award® and two-time Emmy Award winner John McDaniel, the original Music Director/Composer/Producer of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," will also return.
To make a tax-deductible donation, visit give.actorsfund.org/Rosie.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
