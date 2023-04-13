Patrick Page-Led KING LEAR Now Available to Stream on Demand

Shakespeare Theatre Company's thrice-extended and freshly sold-out King Lear, directed by Simon Godwin and featuring Patrick Page in the title role, is now streaming on demand through April 16, 2023.

There is a limited number of virtual tickets available. Once the virtual ticket allotment is gone, they are gone for good. Virtual tickets are $40, and only one ticket is required per household (though donations to the theatre are welcome).

"I continue to be humbled and thrilled by the wonderful response we've had to this production," says Godwin. "D.C. is loving King Lear and we keep hearing from patrons that they want to share it with their out-of-town friends and family. Streaming makes that possible."

This streaming option was made possible through a streaming arrangement with the Actors' Equity Association, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and the United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.