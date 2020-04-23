Paper Mill Playhouse Cancels SISTER ACT Starring Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and Nancy Opel

Paper Mill Playhouse has shared via Twitter that they have canceled their production of Sister Act starring Nancy Opel, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and more.

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz released a video message on behalf of Paper Mill Playhouse below:

We are sad to announce that we must cancel our production of SISTER ACT for the 2019-2020 season. If you are able to do so, we ask that you consider donating the value of your ticket to help us cover the $2 million deficit we are now anticipating. Thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/zc2X9xAZ8A - Paper Mill Playhouse (@Paper_Mill) April 23, 2020

Sister Act, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane, was set to begin performances on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The cast was to feature Tony nominee Nancy Opel as Mother Superior, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz as Deloris, Jarran Muse as Curtis, Lael Van Keuren as Sister Mary Robert, Christian Dante White as Eddie, Blake Hammond as Monsignor, Anthony Alfaro as Pablo, Diane J. Findlay as Sister Mary Lazarus, Kara Mikula as Sister Mary Patrick, Ryan Gregory Thurman as TJ, and Jacob Keith Watson as Joey.





