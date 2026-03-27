PROOF Launches Digital Lottery and Student Rush Policies

Accessibility initiatives, including the digital lottery and student rush policies, have been announced for the first Broadway revival of Proof, David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Proof begins previews on Tuesday, March 31 ahead of a Thursday, April 16 opening night at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street). Tickets for the strictly limited 16-week engagement are also on sale now.

Digital Lottery Policy

Tickets to Proof will be available through a digital lottery the day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for the digital lottery start at 12:00 AM ET, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10:00 AM ET and 3:00 PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $49 each (inclusive of $5 service fee), subject to availability. Please note that seats may be partial view.

Student Rush Policy

A limited number of in-person Proof rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $45 per ticket when the Booth Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person with valid student identification, subject to availability. The box office is open Monday through Saturday at 10:00 AM ET and – beginning April 19th – Sundays at 12:00 PM ET.

TDF Graduate Gift Program

New York City public and charter high school graduating seniors can get tickets by claiming a free one-year TDF membership, which unlocks $22 tickets to Proof. Eligible graduating seniors can enroll for their free TDF membership and find out more about the Graduate Gift Program at tdf.org

About Proof

In Proof, Catherine (Ayo Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Don Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

The creative team for Proof will include Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Kris Bowers (original music), Teresa L. Williams (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Obie Award® winner Justin Ellington and Conor Wang (sound design), Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair & wig design), Daniel Swee, CSA (casting director), and Sara Gammage (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general manager for the production.

Proof had its world premiere Off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club in 2000, becoming a sold-out smash and immediately transferred to Broadway where it received six Tony Award nominations and won three including Best Play and the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play has been widely produced all over the country and internationally has received productions in London, Manila, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, and others. Proof was adapted by Auburn into a feature film that was released by Miramax Films in 2005.