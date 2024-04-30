PRETTY WITTY & GAY Cabaret Celebrates AAPI Month In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come join SKYLAR STUDIOS and KANKITSU LABO for an intimate evening of sips, snacks, and songs to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month. Enjoy pre-show cocktails, desserts, and small bites followed by performances featuring Broadway's best AAPI talent.

Starting at 7:00pm, enjoy delicious noms and scrumptious cocktails from some of NYC's most exciting AAPI owned food brands and restaurants brought to you in partnership with KANKITSU LABO.

Then cozy up for performances featuring an entirely AAPI cast of queers and allies from hit Broadway shows such as KPOP, Here Lies Love, & Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, SIX, Life of Pi and more.

This month's performers include Stephanie Park, Justin David Sullivan, Zoe Jensen, Abraham Lim, Joomin Hwang, Jasmine Rafael, Nathan Angelo, Roy Flores, Kevin Wang, Grace Yoo, Sumi Yu, and Jason Tam.

This show is in partnership with @kankitsulabo - the date is May 13th, at The Jam Nest. 7:00 Sips and Snacks, 8:30pm.

