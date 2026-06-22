POWER BALLAD Movie Sets Premium Home Release

Power Ballad, the new musical film starring Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd, will arrive on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning Tuesday, June 23, from Lionsgate.

The movie will be available to rent via Premium Video on Demand (for 48 hours) and to purchase on digital platforms, including Movies Anywhere, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube, and more. Take a look at the special features below.

Power Ballad tells the story of a past-his-prime wedding singer, Rick (Rudd), who crosses paths with a fading boyband star, Danny (Jonas), during a gig. After the two bond over music and a late-night jam session, Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into a hit that reignites his career and Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he deserves, even if it means risking everything.

The movie is directed by John Carney (of Once and Sing Street fame), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter McDonald, who also stars. The cast also includes Marcella Plunkett (Once), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), and Jack Reynor (Midsommar). It premiered at the 2026 Dublin International Film Festival and SXSW Film Festival.

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Special Features

The Making of Power Ballad

The Music of Power Ballad

The Power of Paul Rudd

Theatrical Trailers

Fandango Exclusive: The Power of Music

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

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