PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: THE ROSE TATTOO By Tennessee Williams

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Tennessee Williams.

Today's play, The Rose Tattoo!

Check out video from the most recent Broadway production of The Rose Tattoo below!

The Rose Tattoo debuted on Broadway in 1951. It tells the story of Serafina, an Italian-American widow in Mississippi who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor.

The original Broadway play starred Maureen Stapleton, Phyllis Love, and Eli Wallach. The Rose Tattoo was revived in 1966, again starring Maureen Stapleton, with Maria Tucci in the role of Rose Delle Rose. Tucci was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance.

The Rose Tattoo was revived on Broadway for a second time in 1995. This production starred Anthony LaPaglia and Mercedes Ruehl, with Robert Falls directing. A third Broadway revival starring Marisa Tomei and directed by Trip Cullman premiered in 2019.

A film adaptation starring Anna Magnani was released in 1955. Magnani won an Academy Award for her performance.

The original production production garnered 4 Tony awards in 1951, Best Play, Best Featured Actor in a Play for Eli Wallach, Best Featured Actress in a Play for Maureen Stapleton, and Best Scenic Design for Boris Aronson!

In 1967, Christopher Walken won the Theatre World Award for Outstanding Individual.

The 1995 revival was nominated for Best Revival of a Play.





