PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE by Arthur Miller

Click Here for More Articles on Play of the Day

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Arthur Miller.

Today's play, A View from the Bridge!

A View from the Bridge first premiered on Broadway in 1955, as a one-act verse drama. The run was unsuccessful causing Miller to revise the play to contain two acts. This two-act version is the version of A View from the Bridge that audiences are most familiar with. The two-act version premiered in the West End in 1956.

The one-act Broadway production was directed by Martin Ritt, and the cast included Van Heflin as Eddie and Eileen Heckart as Beatrice.

The 1956 two-act London version was directed by Peter Brook and starred Richard Harris as Louis and Anthony Quayle as Eddie.

A View from the Bridge was revived Off-Broadway in 1965 with Dustin Hoffman as assistant director and stage manager.

A revival opened on Broadway in 1983 with Tony Lo Bianco as Eddie and direction by Arvin Brown.

A revival of A View From the Bridge opened on Broadway in 1997, at the Criterion Center Stage Right and transferred to the Neil Simon Theatre. It was directed by Michael Mayer and starred Anthony LaPaglia, Allison Janney, and Brittany Murphy. The production won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play and Best Leading Actor in a Play (LaPaglia). It won Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Janney), and Outstanding Direction of a Play.

A 2009 Broadway revival starred Liev Schreiber, Scarlett Johansson and Jessica Hecht. Scarlett Johansson won a Tony Award for her performance.

The 2014 Young Vic Theatre production transferred to Broadway featuring its original London cast. It won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. Director, Ivo van Hove won the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You