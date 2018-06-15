PHOTOS/VIDEO: THE BOYS IN THE BAND Stop by SiriusXM

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOYS IN THE BAND

The cast of The Boys in the Band stopped by the SiriusXM studios and sat down for a SiriusXM Town Hall special hosted by Andy Cohen for his exclusive SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy. Hear from the cast in the videos below and check out the photos from the event!

The Town Hall special will air on Friday, June 15 at 4:00 pm ET on Radio Andy, channel 102.

Directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone, The Boys in the Band officially opens on Broadway tonight. Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.

A sensation when it premiered in April 1968, The Boys in the Band was originally scheduled to run for five performances at the Playwrights' Unit, a small off-Broadway venue. Overnight, the show became THE TALK of the town for its unflinchingly honest depiction of gay life, and transferred to Theater Four on West 55th Street, running for over 1,000 performances. The entire original company performed the show to great acclaim in London and also appeared in William Friedkin's 1970 film version.

Zachary Quinto talks about next two Star Trek movies and Quentin Tarantino:

Andrew Rannells talks about having sex during intermission on Broadway:

Zachary Quinto explains his hesitation to joining Boys in the Band cast:

Photo Credit: Cindy Ord

