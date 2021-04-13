PERFECT CRIME to Reopen as First Show with Equity-Approved Cast in New York

It has been announced that Actors' Equity Association has approved Perfect Crime to reopen in New York City beginning April 17th. This will be the first show to open with an Equity-approved cast in New York City since the shutdown.

Warren Manzi's Perfect Crime is a sexy, funny and fast-paced thriller that makes for a great night of whodunit. The longest-running play in NYC history, it tells the story of psychiatrist and potential cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her rich husband, a deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her.

The longest-running play in NYC history is back this Sunday! @perfectcrimeNYC has been given the green light by equity to become the first #equity show to re-open post-shutdown. Congrats to the team. pic.twitter.com/NEL8v8zYDb - TKTS By TDF (@TKTS) April 13, 2021

For more information visit: https://www.perfect-crime.com/

Shows are slowly beginning to open in New York City. Blindness began performances on April 2 at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street at Union Square East), marking one of the first performing arts events to open in New York City. Blindness is a socially distanced sound and light experience, that does not feature actors.

Tickets are currently on sale for Diana, which announced that it would be opening on Broadway on December 16, 2021, with previews beginning on December 1.