PARTY OF TWO: A NEW YEAR to be Presented on January 5
Party of Two brings some of NYC's best storytellers & comedians together to recount their wild experiences about dating in the modern world.
Featuring:
ANDREW MCGILL (The Moth)
SANDI MARX (Boston Comedy Festival)
NATALIE WALL (Awkward Sex...And The City)
and more TBA!
Hosted by:
ANITA FLORES has starred in videos for Buzzfeed, Univision, and Pride.com. She is currently on tour with Awkward Sex and the City. She has a podcast called 'I'm Listening' where she explores different themes and pivotal moments from the show Frasier with a new guest each episode.
Calvin Cato is the host/producer of Ed Sullivan on Acid at Freddy's Bar. Check out his 'Playable Characters' Podcast, which has been featured in AV Club and Splitsider.
PS. They HAVE FREE WINE AND CANDY!
$13 online, $15 at the door. Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/36jawJL
Arriving early is strongly encouraged to ensure the seat that you want.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Producers Scott Rudin / Barry Diller / David Geffen announced today that the Broadway return of the Jerome Robbins / Arthur Laurents / Leonard Bernste... (read more)
CATS Film Expected to Suffer $100 Million Loss
According to Variety, the new Cats film is expected to suffer a $100 million loss, after making just $38 million globally in its first two weeks in th... (read more)
Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In The 2010s!
With the new decade just around the corner, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about all things Broadway during the 2010s wit... (read more)
Watch Now: New York Philharmonic Celebrates Sondheim with Katrina Lenk & Bernadette Peters
Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk - who will star in the gender-blind 2020 Broadway revival of Sondheim's Company - sang Losing My Mind and Could I Leave... (read more)
Norm Lewis Joins CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago
Broadway star, Norm Lewis, will be joining Children of Eden at the Arcada Theatre in Chicago in the role of Father.... (read more)
The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020
2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-pre... (read more)