PARTY OF TWO: A NEW YEAR to be Presented on January 5

Party of Two brings some of NYC's best storytellers & comedians together to recount their wild experiences about dating in the modern world.

Featuring:

ANDREW MCGILL (The Moth)

SANDI MARX (Boston Comedy Festival)

NATALIE WALL (Awkward Sex...And The City)

and more TBA!

Hosted by:

ANITA FLORES has starred in videos for Buzzfeed, Univision, and Pride.com. She is currently on tour with Awkward Sex and the City. She has a podcast called 'I'm Listening' where she explores different themes and pivotal moments from the show Frasier with a new guest each episode.

Calvin Cato is the host/producer of Ed Sullivan on Acid at Freddy's Bar. Check out his 'Playable Characters' Podcast, which has been featured in AV Club and Splitsider.

PS. They HAVE FREE WINE AND CANDY!

$13 online, $15 at the door. Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/36jawJL

Arriving early is strongly encouraged to ensure the seat that you want.





