Over 25 Artists Present Selections From 8 New Musicals At Rhinebeck Writers Retreat

Over 25 artists are appearing live at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's gala "Songs of our Summer from Rhinebeck to Chelsea" at Chelsea Table & Stage on November 27 at 6:30pm. Selections from 8 new musicals developed this year in Rhinebeck will be presented, including a new song from the Indigo Girls' Emily Saliers. The hosts for the evening are Adam Chanler-Berat (PETER & THE STARCATCHER, AMÉLIE) and Beth Malone (TONY award-nominee, FUN HOME). Performers include TONY award-nominees Judy Kuhn (FUN HOME, LES MISERABLES, CHESS), Julia Lester (INTO THE WOODS) and Constantine Maroulis (ROCK OF AGES) as well as Broadway's George Abud (THE BAND'S VISIT, LEMPICKA), Diane Phelan (INTO THE WOODS), Daniel Quadrino (NEWSIES), and Jessica Vosk (WICKED). Also participating are Kyra Kennedy (WAITRESS tour), Salena Qureshi (MADAME SECRETARY), and Naomi Serrano (Shakespeare Theater's EVITA).

The writers sharing their new musicals include Fred Ebb, Kleban, and ASCAP award-winners Adam Gwon, Robi Hager, Julian Hornik, Arpita Mukherjee, and Michael Mitnick. Guests will be treated to cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, and the concert. Tickets are $400. Lower priced tickets are available for guests under 40 ($250) and arts professionals ($150). Proceeds from the evening will support musical theatre writer residencies in the Hudson Valley in 2024 and can be purchased at https://www.rhinebeckwriters.org/2023-gala,