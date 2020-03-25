Outer Critics Circle Postpones 2020 Awards Ceremony

Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers and commentators covering New York theater for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, has just announced that the 2020 awards have been postponed.

Nominations were originally set to be announced on Monday, April 20, and winners on Monday, May 11.

This news comes following an announcement that the 74th Annual Tony Awards have also been postponed.

Celebrating its 70th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad.

2019-20 Outer Critics Circle Nominating Committee includes David Gordon, Simon Saltzman, Patrick Hoffman, Joseph Cervelli, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Richard Ridge, David Roberts and Janice Simpson.





