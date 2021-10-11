Outer Critics Circle Awards Announces 2022 Awards Dates

The Outer Critics Circle Awards has announced the dates for its 2022 awards. The nominators cut-off date is Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations announcement will take place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The Outer Critics Circle Awards are presented for theatrical achievements both on Broadway and Off-Broadway. They are presented by the Outer Critics Circle, the official organization of New York theater writers for out-of-town newspapers, digital and national publications, and other media.

Awards are given in the category of: Outstanding Broadway Play, Outstanding Broadway Musical, Outstanding Off-Broadway Play, Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, Outstanding New Score, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Outstanding Actor in a Play, Outstanding Actress in a Play, Outstanding Actor in a Musical

Outstanding Actress in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play, Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, Outstanding Solo Performance, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Set Design, Outstanding Costume Design, Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Projection Design, Outstanding Sound Design, Outstanding Orchestrations, and the John Gassner Award.