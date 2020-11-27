Our Readers Share Their Favorite Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances!
We asked, you answered! See which Thanksgiving Day Parade performances still hold a special place in our readers' hearts.
Yesterday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may have featured performances a bit different than in years past, but they were still just as enjoyable as the amazing shows featured in the past nine decades.
As we watch the 2020 performances over and over again, we also asked our readers to take a trip down memory lane and share their favorite parade performances of years gone by!
2005 - Jersey Boys
2002 - Hairspray
2017 - Anastasia
2019 - Hadestown
2011 - Newsies
2013 - Kinky Boots
2017 - Dear Evan Hansen
2003 - Wicked
2019 - Beetlejuice
