Our Readers Share Their Favorite Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances!

Yesterday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade may have featured performances a bit different than in years past, but they were still just as enjoyable as the amazing shows featured in the past nine decades.

As we watch the 2020 performances over and over again, we also asked our readers to take a trip down memory lane and share their favorite parade performances of years gone by!

2005 - Jersey Boys

2002 - Hairspray

2017 - Anastasia

2019 - Hadestown

2011 - Newsies

2013 - Kinky Boots

2017 - Dear Evan Hansen

2003 - Wicked

2019 - Beetlejuice

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You