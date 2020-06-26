Original Cast of RENT to Reunite for BROADWAY CELEBRATES PRIDE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Variety has reported that original cast members of Rent, Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin Vega, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, Adam Pascal, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Fredi Walker and other ensemble members will reunite to perform "Seasons of Love" at Broadway Celebrates Pride, a virtual fundraiser for Democratic congressional candidates.

Broadway Celebrates Pride is one of four political fundraisers for Hold the House, a series hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Hold the House began on June 20th with the Ultimate Women's Power Party. EGOT the Vote: Party With Living Legends, will take place on July 12th. Details on the final installment, on July 19, have yet to be announced.

