Original Cast of APPLAUSE Will Reunite on Backstage Babble

What is it that we're living for? On Wednesday, September 22nd, the answer will be the reunion of the hit 1970 musical Applause, produced by Backstage Babble and streaming on YouTube starting at 8:00 PM EDT.

Hosted by 13-year-old Charles Kirsch, the reunion will feature many members of the cast and creative team of Applause gathering to share never-before-heard stories and memories of the creation of the show. The program will also appear as audio on Kirsch's podcast Backstage Babble.

For the first time, all four living stars of the show will appear together to discuss changes to the show, cast replacements, the magic of Lauren Bacall, and more. Backstage Babble is honored to present Tony Winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music), Emmy Winner Penny Fuller (Cabaret, Sunday in the Park With George), and Tony Nominees Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, The Producers) and Brandon Maggart (Lorelei, Kelly).

For a behind-the-scenes perspective, the show's press agent Susan L. Schulman (State Fair, Crazy For You, Company) will be on hand to talk about the close relationship she built with Lauren Bacall, and more.

Three of the dancers in the show will also be joining the event to talk about Ron Field, the backstage traditions, and more. They are: Ron Field's longtime muse Marilyn D'Honau (West Side Story, Gypsy), singer and dancer Michael Misita (Follies, Equus), and understudy to Bonnie Franklin Patti D'Beck (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Grease).

There will also be a few surprises throughout the evening, including recorded messages from associate lighting designer Ken Billington (Chicago, Sweeney Todd) and dance music arranger Mel Marvin (Tintypes, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas).

This once in a lifetime event will premiere on YouTube on the 22nd and stay up indefinitely. You can find it here.

It is unmissable for any fan of the Golden Age of Broadway.

APPLAUSE is a musical about a star, Margo Channing, and her fan-turned-understudy, Eve Harrington, who sneakily commits treachery to try to usurp the woman who was once her idol. The original production was written by Charles Strouse, Lee Adams, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green, and was directed and choreographed by Ron Field. It starred Lauren Bacall, Len Cariou, Bonnie Franklin, Lee Roy Reams, Brandon Maggart, Ann Williams, Robert Mandan, and Penny Fuller. It opened at the Palace Theater on March 30, 1970, and closed on July 27, 1972. Notable replacements included Anne Baxter, Janice Lynde, Arlene Dahl, and more.

Backstage Babble is a podcast interviewing prfoessionals in the theater industry about themselves, their careers, and the people they've worked with along the way. Previous guests include Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Ed Asner, Karen Ziemba, Karen Morrow, Chuck Cooper, Christine Andreas, and more. Kirsch has also produced virtual events including FOLLIES at 50, a reunion of the cast and crew of Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical.