Open Jar Studios Reveals Shows Selected For 2nd Edition Of BROADWAY SHARK TANK

Open Jar Studios and GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database have revealed the new musicals selected to pitch their shows in the 2nd edition of Broadway Shark Tank. This event provides a unique opportunity for Broadway musical writing teams to put their original musical to a panel of industry experts. This evening aims to provide an opportunity for exciting new works to be discovered and eventually make an important impact in future Broadway seasons. The Broadway Shark Tank presentation will take place at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor on Monday October 2nd at 7pm where selected teams will pitch their shows to the panel and the attending public. Following the presentations, attendees and the studio audience are encouraged to stay for networking and socializing.

Writing teams from over 110 new musicals and plays were submitted for consideration. After careful deliberation, 6 shows were selected for presentation at Broadway Shark Tank. They include A HANUKKAH CAROL or GELT TRIP THE MUSICAL with music by Aaron Kenny, lyrics by Rob Berliner with book by Harrison Bryan and Rob Berliner, MIXED MESSAGES by Evan Edwards, ROSTOCK, with music, lyrics & book by Don Alden, SHE SINGS ME HOME with music, lyrics & book by Artemis Montague, THE GOREE ALL-GIRLS STRING BAND with music by Artie Sievers, lyrics by Jenny Stafford and Artie Sievers with book by Jenny Stafford, and THE WORLDS CASSETTE LIBRARY with music by Mike Nappi, lyrics and book by Mike Nappi, Max Sangerman and Sam Durant Hunter.

The Broadway Shark Tank panel consists of prominent figures in the Broadway industry including Tony Award winning producers Daryl Roth, Jim Kierstead and Richard Winkler.

Each writing team will be allowed a total of 8 minutes to speak about the project and present a performance from their show. At the end of the pitches, the audience will vote on their favorite pitch and that show will win a one year ICON membership to Open Jar Studios, providing free rehearsal space to develop their new musical. In addition, one lucky audience member will also win a one year ICON membership to Open Jar. Both prizes are sponsored by GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database.

"We are looking for new works that are fresh and present unique perspectives." said Jeff Whiting, President and CEO of Open Jar Studios. "I firmly believe that Broadway has the ability to uplift and transform lives, and Open Jar's is proud to provide this special opportunity to support new writers."

This event is open to all members of the theater community. To attend Broadway Shark Tank as a member of the studio audience, please RSVP at www.openjarstudios.com/workshops

The first edition of Broadway Shark Tank took place at Open Jar Studios on April 14th, 2023. LIKE FATHER, with music, lyrics & book by Jacob Ryan Smith (with help from Caroline Pernick) was awarded the prize for the studio audience's favorite pitch of the evening.

Bios:

THE CREATIVE ARTIST DATABASE

(powered by GIGnition) is a job-matching platform designed to bring teams together for creative projects by designing an all-inclusive database where creators can find anything they need to create art: actors, dancers, photographers, producers, designers, directors, stage managers - absolutely anything you need. All in one place at all at no cost. https://gignition.com/

OPEN JAR STUDIOS

Located in the heart of the Theater District OPEN JAR STUDIOS features some of the largest studios in New York City for rehearsals, auditions, and support offices for productions of all sizes. Two 4,000 square-foot studios with 22-foot high ceilings make the space ideal for Broadway rehearsals. The large studios accompany a number of different-sized studios also suited perfectly for dance rehearsals, music rehearsals, production offices, and even costume fittings. Open Jar Studios is dedicated to the creation of art and the cultivation of the artist. https://www.openjarstudios.com/

is an award-winning producer whose mission is to champion thought-provoking, inspiring work onstage. She is honored to hold the singular distinction of producing 7 Pulitzer Prize-winning plays: Anna in the Tropics; August: Osage County (2008 Tony Award); Clybourne Park (2012 Tony Award); How I Learned to Drive; Proof (2001 Tony Award); Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; and Wit. The proud recipient of 13 Tony Awards and London's Olivier Award, her over 130 productions both on and off Broadway include Kinky Boots; Absolute Brightness; Angels in America; Between the Lines; Blindness; Buyer & Cellar; Company; Curtains; Funny Girl; Gloria: A Life; Edward Albee's The Goat or Who is Sylvia; Indecent; Into the Woods; It Shoulda Been You; Life of Pi; Love, Loss, and What I Wore; The Normal Heart; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife; Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; War Horse; and The Year of Magical Thinking. Upcoming: Nancy Drew: The Musical.

The Daryl Roth Creative Spirit Award annually honors a gifted theatre artist, providing them with financial support as they develop new works in an artistic residency. The Daryl Roth Theatre, a landmark building on Union Square, is home to three exciting performance spaces. Honors include The New Dramatists Outstanding Career Achievement Award; New York Living Landmarks Award; and the Lucille Lortel Lifetime Achievement Award. She is a Trustee of the Kennedy Center, an honorary Trustee of Lincoln Center Theatre, and is proud to have been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame.

is an Grammy-nominated, Emmy, Olivier, and six-time Tony Award-winning producer of the Broadway, touring, Toronto, and London productions of Kinky Boots, Pippin, Hadestown, The Inheritance, The Lehman Trilogy, and Company. In addition, he has been a co-producer of 25 Broadway productions including Sweeney Todd, Ain't Too Proud, The Minutes, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Waitress, The Visit, You Can't Take It With You, Indecent, The Great Comet (all Tony nominated), Mrs. Doubtfire, Be More Chill, Pretty Woman, Side Show, It Shoulda Been You, M. Butterfly, Rocky, among others. Off-Broadway projects include The Gospel According To Heather, Unexpected Joy, Yank! (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Nominees), Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, and Thrill Me - The Leopold & Loeb Story (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominees). He has produced London productions including Waitress, Dreamgirls, Pretty Woman, Be More Chill, Unexpected Joy, Yank!, Thrill Me, Night of the Living Dead, and Aspects of Love. Film/TV projects include the Emmy winning TV series The Bay, we well as Indoor Boys, Emmy-nominated After Forever, and Wakefield starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner. Along with his Broadway Factor partners, Jim produced the hit immersive show Amparo in downtown Miami for Bacardi. Jim is on the Board of Directors of The York Theatre Company, The Abingdon Theatre Company and is the founder of the digital theatre content creation company Broadway Virtual.

has received 8 TONY Awards and 5 OLIVIER Awards since 2009, following a worldwide 35-year career as a lighting designer for theatre and opera. TONY Awards include Leopoldstadt( 2023), The Leman Trilogy (2022), The Inheritance (2021), The Ferryman (2019), Vanya/Sonia/Masha/Spike (2013), Memphis (2010), La Cage aux Folles (2010) and The Norman Conquests (2009). Previous Broadway Includes A Little Night Music (2009 Tony nomination), La Bête, Something Rotten! (2015 Tony nomination), Hand to God (2015 Tony nomination), Disgraced (2013 Pulitzer Prize 2013, Tony nomination), King Charles III (2016 Tony nomination), Sunday in the Park with George, 1984, and Sweat (2017 Pulitzer Prize, 2017 Tony nomination). OLIVIER Awards include Leopoldstadt (2020), Come from Away (2019), The Inheritance (2019), Home, I'm Darling (2019), Long Day's Journey (2012), The Lehman Trilogy (2019 Olivier nomination). Current West End includes Lyonesse, Dr. Semmelweis, and Patriots. Previous West End includes Mad House, Nine Night, Magic Mike, and Memphis.