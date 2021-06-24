One Week Left To Apply For Ann Reinking Scholarship!

There is ONE WEEK LEFT to apply for the inaugural year of the Ann Reinking Scholarship Program hosted by NYC based non profit, Off The Lane. Applications for this year will be open through midnight on June 30, 2021 with the winner being announced at the Empower Artists Fundraiser on November 8th, 2021, two days prior to the late Ann Reinking's birthday.

This $5,000 scholarship will be awarded annually to a young dancer looking to make the move to NYC to help support their artistic endeavors. In addition to the grant of money, the applicant will be paired with a Mentor for their first months in the city, be introduced to curated connections and networking opportunities and be given a community and homebase within the Off The Lane Family, which already has two thriving programs, Mentorship & BOOST, which are geared towards helping artists transition from student to thriving professional.

Mindy Cooper, the Advisory Board Chair for the Ann Reinking Scholarship says, "We are thrilled to award this inaugural scholarship to an exciting artist that is ready to launch their career in NYC, honoring Annie's wonderful legacy of artistry and humanity."

To further honor the friendships and memories of Annie's life, Off The Lane has launched the Friends of Annie Series. Through these shared stories, they are creating a living library to continue to honor her legacy for many years to come. Check out Jerry Mitchell and Ben Vereen's blogs here!

Advisory Board Members include: Hinton Battle, Gregory Butler, Caitlin Carter, Gary Chryst, Mindy Cooper, Dylis Croman, Charlotte d'Amboise, Liz Foldi, Joel Grey, Marilu Henner, Bonnie Oda Homsey, Bebe Neuwirth, Chita Rivera, Melissa Thodos, Tommy Tune, William Whitener, Peter Talbert and Chris Reinking Stuart.

Off The Lane's Board of Directors is led by Kristal Mallookis (President) and Jen Donohoo (Vice President & Program Director).

Apply: https://offthelane.org/ann-reinking-scholarship-program/

Learn More: https://www.danceinforma.com/2021/06/02/honoring-a-broadway-stars-legacy-the-ann-reinking-scholarship-program/

Follow: @offthelane on social media for updates!

Photo credit: Martha Swope