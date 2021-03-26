Off-Broadway Reunion of BAD JEWS, THE GETT Featuring Tovah Feldshuh, and More to Stream Through April & May

Play-PerView has raised almost $350,000 to date in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by the COVID-19 virus through 45 major live-streamed events and additional auxiliary programming. Today, on the occasion of the company's first anniversary, Play-PerView announces programming and casting for upcoming events through May 15th.

The next installment of "The Debrief," Play-PerView's ongoing InstagramLive programming, will take place on Friday, April 2nd. Featuring Vella Lovell ("Mr. Mayor," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), the live-stream will take place at 6:00pm EST at www.instagram.com/playper_view.

On Saturday, April 10th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will live stream Babette in Retreat by Justin Sayre ("2 Broke Girls"). Directed by Ellie Heyman (The Great Work Begins: Scenes from Angels in America), this production will feature Becca Blackwell (Is This a Room, Hurricane Diane), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Randy Harrison ("Queer as Folk," Cabaret), Drama Desk Award winner Bradford Louryk (Christine Jorgensen Reveals, The Erotic Diary of Anne Frank), author Justin Sayre ("The Comeback," The Meeting*), Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (OKLAHOMA!, Xanadu), Auden Thornton ("This Is Us"), and Jack Weatherall ("Queer as Folk," The Elephant Man). In Babette in Retreat, a farce about love and responsibility, she was one of the most famous courtesans of her day, but now at 50, Babette has decided to retire to her country house, wanting to live in isolation, with only her beloved maid Charlotte for company. After a lifetime of pleasing others, she's ready to please herself. Unfortunately, her plans are destroyed even before her own arrival, as one by one those closest to her all come to the cottage wanting for something. Following its initial presentation, Babette in Retreat will be available on-demand through April 14th. This reading will benefit the Ali Forney Center.

Then, on Sunday, April 25th at 4:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present a performance of The Gett by Liba Vaynberg featuring Emmy and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Golda's Balcony, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Peter Mark Kendell (Blue Ridge, Top Gun: Maverick), Alfredo Narciso (Tiny Beautiful Things, "Manifest"), and author Liba Vaynberg ("New Amsterdam," "The Plot Against America") under the direction of Daniella Topol (Artistic Director, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater). The Gett is a Jewish myth about divorce and how we salvage and recover meaning through profound loss and ancient ritual. Following its initial presentation, The Gett will be available on-demand through April 29th. Proceeds will benefit Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and Congregation Beth Elohim.

Finally, on Saturday, May 15th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present a reunion of Bad Jews by Joshua Harmon (Significant Other). This Play-PerView exclusive event will reunite original cast members Drama Desk Award winner Tracee Chimo (Noises Off, Circle Mirror Transformation), Philip Ettinger (First Reformed), and Michael Zegen ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), who will be joined by Justine Lupe ("Succession"), under the direction of Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Skintight, Fool for Love). In Bad Jews, after a beloved grandfather dies in New York-leaving a treasured piece of religious jewelry that he succeeded in hiding even from the Nazis during the Holocaust-cousins fight over not only the family heirloom, but their religious faith, cultural assimilation, and even the validity of each other's romances. Following this presentation, Bad Jews will be available on-demand until May 19th. Proceeds will benefit Roundabout Theatre Company which premiered the play in 2012.

Virtual tickets starting at just $5.00 are available at www.Play-PerView.com.

Play-PerView's Redbubble store offers a range of branded products, from mugs and masks to tees and totes, and helps friends of the company stay stylish and show their support! Purchases contribute to both the company's charitable work and its operating costs, with 20% of proceeds designated to benefit a different not-for-profit theater every week. Visit Redbubble to explore the store at tinyurl.com/ppvshop.