October Events Announced At Green Space

Green Space is pleased to announce a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this September. Take Root will present an evening of work by Petra van Noort and Maria Naidu in collaboration with Valerie Green/Dance Entropy on October 18th and 19th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on October 20th. Maria Naidu will lead a Master Class at Green Space on October 8th.

Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process.

﻿Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer, Executive Director, Queens Council on the Arts

TAKE ROOT, now in its 11th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 14 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

About the Work

Take Root

October 18th and 19th

8pm

Advance sale tickets: $17 online at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org

Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card



Petra van Noort's "Not Meant To Be" Solo (Twinless?)" is a journey that plows through because there is no other way, then discovers and realizes integration across a series of intimately close video and sensuously moved live performance segments. Sometimes understanding is not a linear process and un-you-sual moments reveal a new you now much more you than you ever knew yourself before...A sort-of-solo by and with Petra van Noort and music by Garth Stevenson, Thom Hanreich, Nicholas Britell, Wibi Soerjadi, Lisa Gerrard. This production has been supported by efforts of many including Maria Naidu, Peter Sciscioli, generous support from the International Dance Program of The Swedish Arts Grants Committee, generous help from the Digital Media Initiative at Gibney, and Take Root at Green Space.

Maria Naidu will present two works at Take Root. The solo "A toast, to absent friends", performed and choreographed by Ms. Naidu, is dedicated 'to absent friends, to those we have met, to those we have yet to meet, to those who have left us for a while, and to those who have left us forever, let us lift our glasses and drink a toast that they may abide in our hearts forever, to absent friends.' The work features a music collage by Tom, Dick & Harry featuring A song for you written and performed by Leon Russell; costume design by Tom, Dick & Harry; and light and set design by Imre Zsibrik. Premiered in 2009 at Inkonst in Malmö, Sweden.

The evening will also present the first phase of "HOME", an international collaboration between Dance Entropy and choreographers from diverse countries. Ms. Naidu, from Sweden, will approach the idea of home on five Dance Entropy company members from her perspective on what home means to her. The most basic meanings of home is a place that can't be seen with a stranger's eye for more than a moment. Home is home, and everything else is not. It's is so familiar that you don't even notice it. It's everywhere else that takes noticing. Home is more than just a place. It's also an idea. A way of organizing space in our minds. Home is energy. Energy is movement. Movement is dance. Dance is home.

Master Class with Maria Naidu

Tuesday, October 8th

6:30-8pm

Green Space

Free for Industry Dance Professionals. Donations are appreciated.

Maria Naidu was a member of Jennifer Muller/THE WORKS in New York City from 1991-98, and will provide a taste of the highly refined and meticulously structured modern dance technique developed by Jennifer Muller in the 1970's. The class is an in-depth training method that is designed to facilitate three-dimensional physical awareness, consistent use of breath, increased energy management and a fundamental understanding of essential movement principles.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You