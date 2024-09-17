OZ: A NEW MUSICAL Original Cast Recording to be Released This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Original Cast Recording of OZ: A New Musical will be released this month. With a Book and Lyrics by award-winning director and playwright Eric Davis and Music and Lyrics by Michael Raabe (Music Director for Off Broadway's Disenchanted!), this exciting recording of a brand new musical sets a digital release on Friday, September 27, 2024 on all major platforms.

For collectors, a physical CD is expected to be available on Friday, October 25, 2024 and can be purchased on amazon.com or at freeFall Theatre Company located at 6099 Central Avenue in St Petersburg, Florida.

OZ: A New Musical explores the genius of L. Frank Baum and his complicated relationship with his most famous creation, the Land of Oz. This is the story of a dreamer at the dawn of a new age who reinvented the fairy tale in a distinctly American way, painting an idealized and magical vision of a world where what you're seeking is already inside you. For more information on the show visit ozthemusical.com.

OZ: A New Musical made its World Premiere at freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg, FL on June 2, 2023. The cast album was produced by Nathan Doyle, Michael Raabe, and Eric Davis and was recorded, mixed and mastered by Nathan Doyle. OZ: A New Musical is released by freeFall Theatre Records. The original cast was led by David Foley, Jr. (L. Frank Baum) and Melissa Minyard (Maud) with Roxanne Fay, Elizabeth Meckler and Drew H. Wells. The musicians featured in the production included Michael Raabe, George Alexander, Paul Stoddart and Burt Rushing. All appear on the cast recording. CD/digital cover designed by Eric Davis with photos courtesy of Thee Photo Ninja and Dalton Hamilton Lighting Design.

SONG LIST

ACT 1

1. IN OTHER LANDS THAN OURS - Full Company

2. MR. BAUM - Theodore, Paul, and Maud

3. HE TELLS STORIES - Maud

4. ON THE SAME PAGE - Frank, Denslow, and Company

5. WONDERFUL/IN OTHER LANDS THAN OURS (REPRISE) - Frank and Company

ACT 2

6.ENTR'ACTE/MR. BAUM 2 - Band/Florence

7. NOT THERE (BRAINS) - Scarecrow and Frank

8. BELIEVE IT, OR NOT - Matilda and Company

9. MOTHER, SISTER, FRIEND - Maud and Matilda

10. MR. BAUM 3 - Frederick and Bobbie

11. MOTHER, SISTER, FRIEND (REPRISE)/NOT THERE (HEART) - Maud/Ken

12. NOT THERE (COURAGE)/MR. BAUM 4 - Frank/James

13. MISS CUTTENCLIP - Miss Cuttenclip and Company

14. MAN BEHIND THE CURTAIN - Frank

15. BELIEVE IT, OR NOT (REPRISE) - Frank

16. A PLACE CALLED OZ - Dorothy and Company

Located in West St Petersburg, freeFall Theatre Company is one of Tampa Bay's most exciting professional theater companies. freeFall was founded in 2008 and moved into its current space at 6099 Central Avenue in 2011. freeFall presents a varied range of classical and new works that are bold, daring, and presented in ways that invite, entertain, and challenge audiences. All freeFall productions are produced and presented locally using acclaimed theater professionals from across the country including many that make Tampa Bay their artistic home. In addition to a full season of shows, freeFall also presents an award-winning series of cabarets, concerts, and special programming as part of their Tandem Series.

Photo credit: Thee Photo Ninja