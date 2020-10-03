Nuyorican Poets Cafe and Romy Nordlinger Present NYSEEING 2020
The livestreamed benefit will raise funds for the Nuyorican Poets Cafe & The Artists Relief Fund.
Nuyorican Poets Cafe and Romy Nordlinger present NYSEEING 2020: a livestreamed benefit to raise funds for the Nuyorican Poets Cafe & The Artists Relief Fund for artists affected by Covid.
https://www.artistrelief.org/
The evening of monologues & music dedicated to ALL THINGS NYC 2020 will feature work by special guest Neil LaBute and a lineup of renowned NYC theatre artists. Also highlighted will be photography by David Wayne Fox. The livestreamed show directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan will take place on Wednesday, October 21st @ 8:30pm. Tix $10. Info https://www.nuyorican.org/ & Tix https://bit.ly/36u1lZP
This benefit will feature new theatrical works by playwrights, musicians and monologists including:
Micheline Auger, Cecilia Copeland, Migdalia Cruz, Cheryl Davis, Kevin R. Free, Fengar Gael, Helene Galek, Neil LaBute, Romy Nordlinger, Crystal Skillman, Tammy Faye Starlite & Daniel Talbott.
Directed by Kathy Gail McGowan & special guest directors Cecilia Copeland, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Mariana Carreño-King, Padraic Lillis & Samantha Soule.
With performances by Emily Cordes, Brandon Espinoza, Helene Galek, Marcus Denard Johnson, Alexander Lambie, Romy Nordlinger, Susan Louise O'Connor, Ren Dara Santiago, Natasha Coppola-Shalom, and Heather Velazquez.
The event is presented by Romy Nordlinger in collaboration with Daniel Gallant, Jason Quinones and Emily Cordes on behalf of the Nuyorican Poets Cafe.
