The livestreamed benefit will raise funds for the Nuyorican Poets Cafe & The Artists Relief Fund.

Nuyorican Poets Cafe and Romy Nordlinger present NYSEEING 2020: a livestreamed benefit to raise funds for the Nuyorican Poets Cafe & The Artists Relief Fund for artists affected by Covid.

https://www.artistrelief.org/

The evening of monologues & music dedicated to ALL THINGS NYC 2020 will feature work by special guest Neil LaBute and a lineup of renowned NYC theatre artists. Also highlighted will be photography by David Wayne Fox. The livestreamed show directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan will take place on Wednesday, October 21st @ 8:30pm. Tix $10. Info https://www.nuyorican.org/ & Tix https://bit.ly/36u1lZP

This benefit will feature new theatrical works by playwrights, musicians and monologists including:

Micheline Auger, Cecilia Copeland, Migdalia Cruz, Cheryl Davis, Kevin R. Free, Fengar Gael, Helene Galek, Neil LaBute, Romy Nordlinger, Crystal Skillman, Tammy Faye Starlite & Daniel Talbott.

Directed by Kathy Gail McGowan & special guest directors Cecilia Copeland, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Mariana Carreño-King, Padraic Lillis & Samantha Soule.

With performances by Emily Cordes, Brandon Espinoza, Helene Galek, Marcus Denard Johnson, Alexander Lambie, Romy Nordlinger, Susan Louise O'Connor, Ren Dara Santiago, Natasha Coppola-Shalom, and Heather Velazquez.

The event is presented by Romy Nordlinger in collaboration with Daniel Gallant, Jason Quinones and Emily Cordes on behalf of the Nuyorican Poets Cafe.

