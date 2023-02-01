Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Normal Ave Opens Submission For 2023 NAPSeries

The festival is set to take place September 5-17, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Normal Ave has announced the NAPSeries, a festival of new plays, set to take place September 5-17, 2023. The festival will feature four new plays, three parties, and an array of artists, all designed to support the playwrights in their creative journey. This will be the first time Normal Ave includes musicals.

The 29-hour workshops will provide participating playwrights with access to rehearsal and reading space, a creative team and cast, and the opportunity to network with industry professionals. The festival will also support the development of the shows.

The NAPSeries Selection Committee will include Adam Coy, Danny Marin, Ella Smith, Erin Reynolds, Jake Haven Parisse, Jenna Ng Lowry, Kyle Brown, Nigel Semaj, and Founding Artistic Director Shannon Molly Flynn.

Normal Ave believes in redefining normal by nurturing an inclusive community of fresh, diverse voices and inviting collaborative freedom at every stage of the artistic process. Our accessible programming of new and existing works spark curiosity, challenge perception, and welcome our artists and audiences to think, listen and respond in radical ways.

To participate, playwrights must be 18 years or older, be available in NYC during the festival dates, and submit a full-length play or musical. The submission deadline is Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:59p ET.

For more information, visit normalave.org. We look forward to seeing your work and helping you grow!

Link to submissions: https://www.normalave.org/copy-of-napseries-2020

