Nomads NYC To Celebrate Composer Richard Cameron-Wolfe's PASSIONATE GEOMETRIES On April 20

Nomads NYC will present Richard Cameron-Wolfe's Passionate Geometries, A 54-Year Multimedia Retrospective Concert and Album Pre-Release Event.

The artist collective Nomads NYC presents Passionate Geometries, a 54-year multimedia retrospective concert of the music of New Mexico-based composer Richard Cameron-Wolfe and Album Pre-Release Event on Saturday, April 20th at 8pm at Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space.

Featuring eight challenging contemporary works – three premieres and five first stagings – the evening offers a provocative interplay of art-forms: visual art by Kevin Teare, chamber music, drama, opera, dance, and poetry/literature.

The celebratory program will be graced by fourteen outstanding NYC contemporary performing artists including: butoh/dancer Mariko Endo, soprano Nina Berman, actor Martin Ortiz, flutist Roberta Michel, bassoonist Sara Schoenbeck, trombonist Jen Baker, contrabassist Ken Filiano, cellist Caleb van der Swaagh, and guitarists Daniel Lippel, Jay Sorce, Oren Fader, William Anderson, Matt Slotkin, and Neil Beckmann, plus special guests: New Zealand violinist Mark Menzies, Moscow-trained Kazakhstani dancer/choreographer/mime/plastique artist Alisher Khasanov, Boston guitarist Aaron Larget-Caplan, and Los Angeles pianist Gayle Blankenburg.

The program opens with the world premiere of Iris – scuro/chiaro for piano (for Menahem Pressler), performed by his former student Gayle Blankenburg. Next is the micro-opera A Sound-Shroud for Bill Knott – portraying the iconoclastic American poet as he confronts his mortality (featuring Butoh artist Mariko Endo); then the cello-piano duet Time Refracted (possibly abstract, possibly not). The first half concludes with the New York premiere of Heretic, a micro-opera for guitarist, inspired by Arthur Machen's haunting 1907 novel The Hill of Dreams, performed by Aaron Larget-Caplan.

The second half begins with Richard Cameron-Wolfe's 1970 micro-opera MeMarie, sung by Nina Berman. This was written just after the passing of Marie, his beloved grandmother. Next is the U.S. Premiere of dance duo Lilith - in Alisher Khasanov's provocatively eccentric choreographic reinterpretation of the legend; then the U.S. premiere of Cameron-Wolfe's 2023 microtonal guitar sextet Arcturus - Dagsstjerne [Day-Star] – 36 strings traversing the outer limits of tonality. The evening concludes with the micro-opera Passionate Geometries in which a discouraged young poet is taunted and ultimately inspired by her Muse, then liberated.

More Information

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 8pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space

2537 Broadway at 95th Street, NY

Subway: 1/2/3 to 96th St.

Admission: $20

Member/Senior/Student (with valid ID): $15; Child: $10

Tickets: https://bit.ly/PassionateGeometries

About the Passionate Geometries

CD:Cameron-Wolfe's long delayed CD will be unveiled at the concert, well before its scheduled July 12 Naxos release. It includes three of the works appearing on the concert (Heretic, Time Refracted, and Passionate Geometries) plus the flute/guitar Kyrie(Mantra)IV, microtonal guitar quartet Mirage d'esprit, soprano/guitar O minstrel, cello quartet Telesthesia, and micro-opera Lonesome Dove. The album features many of tonight's outstanding performing artists.

This Passionate Geometries concert and CD are dedicated to the composer's beloved grandchild, Zenith Azul (born October 7, 2022).