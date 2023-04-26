Noah Reid Comes to Adler Hall At New York Society For Ethical Culture

Since singer-songwriter and actorNoah Reid's sold out North American tour was disrupted due to COVID-19, he is excited to announce the "Everything's Fine" tour; the first batch of world-wide concert dates in Noah's career. Reid will perform this fall, taking stage at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $39, $59 and $79, (plus applicable fees) and go on sale on Friday, April 28 at 10:00AM at eventbrite.com.

Noah Reid has earned a permanent place in the music industry as a result of his powerful vocals and honest delivery. Evident on his debut album Songs from a Broken Chair (2016), sophomore album Gemini (2020) and his highly-anticipated third album Adjustments (2022), which collectively have garnered over 180 million streams, two nominations at the 2022 Canadian Folk Music Awards in the'Songwriter of the Year' and 'New/Emerging Artist of the Year' categories and landed Noah on four Billboard charts. Reid's songwriting style is reminiscent of singer-songwriters of the seventies but with a contemporary twist, resulting in a signature polished, albeit slightly rusted over, tone. Read Noah's full Adjustments bio here.

As an actor, Reid is best known for playing'Patrick' in the Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award, along with the cast, for 'Best Ensemble.' In 2022 he was seen in Brian Watkins' Amazon series Outer Range opposite Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lewis Pullman and wrapped up his Broadway debut as the lead of Tracy Letts' Tony-nominated play The Minutes, which received rave reviews.