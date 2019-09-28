No Name @ Word Up Super Storytellaz Returns to Washington Heights
No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York's best established and emerging authors and storytellers to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, October 1st at 7 p.m. for its monthly series "No Name @ Word Up Super Storytellers Edition." This month's theme is PARANORMAL!
Super Storytellers is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of FISH OUT OF AGUA: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press).
The show will also include a "Magic Hat Open-Mic" where audience members can sign up for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories.
Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue).
For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.
