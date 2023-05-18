No Name Comedy Variety Show Comes to QED Astoria

The event is on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:00pm.
No Name producer / host Eric Vetter brings his multicultural mix of music, comedy and variety back to renowned performing arts, crafts, entertainment and teaching space Q.E.D. Astoria on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:00pm. Admission is $10.00 (no purchase minimum). For tickets and more QED information, go to: www.qedastoria.com/
The show will feature the comedic talent of (top row) author/ pundit Leighann Lord (Showtime - "Even More Funny Women of A Certain Age"), comedic storyteller David Lawson (Astoria Bookshop Storytelling Show). (second row) author / storyteller Ophira Eisenberg ("Parenting Is A Joke" podcast), comic Dave Lester (Amazon Prime Video "And How Does That Make You Feel") and (third row left) author / comic Liz Miele (YouTube -"The Ghost Of Academic Future"). Music will be provided by BinderSuze (the piano-vocal duo created and curated by Richard Binder and Alex DeSuze). Performers are subject to change. Doors open at 6:30pm.
Owner Kambri Crews describes Q.E.D. Astoria as an after-school space for grown-ups. "We offer affordable classes and shows that are as diverse as Queens itself. At Q.E.D. you'll find arts and crafts, stand-up comedy, tastings, DIY projects, poetry slams, game nights, walking tours, storytelling, gardening, improv, and everything in between." Q.E.D. Astoria is located at 27-16 23rd Avenue in Queens, N.Y. and can be reached by taking the "N" or "W"subway to the Ditmars Blvd. station. For more No Name information, contact: (347) 885-3466 / NoNameNYC@hotmail.com.
