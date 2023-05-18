No Name Comedy Variety Show Comes to QED Astoria

The event is on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:00pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 3 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 4 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

No Name producer / host Eric Vetter brings his multicultural mix of music, comedy and variety back to renowned performing arts, crafts, entertainment and teaching space Q.E.D. Astoria on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:00pm. Admission is $10.00 (no purchase minimum). For tickets and more QED information, go to: www.qedastoria.com/

The show will feature the comedic talent of (top row) author/ pundit Leighann Lord (Showtime - "Even More Funny Women of A Certain Age"), comedic storyteller David Lawson (Astoria Bookshop Storytelling Show). (second row) author / storyteller Ophira Eisenberg ("Parenting Is A Joke" podcast), comic Dave Lester (Amazon Prime Video "And How Does That Make You Feel") and (third row left) author / comic Liz Miele (YouTube -"The Ghost Of Academic Future"). Music will be provided by BinderSuze (the piano-vocal duo created and curated by Richard Binder and Alex DeSuze). Performers are subject to change. Doors open at 6:30pm.

Owner Kambri Crews describes Q.E.D. Astoria as an after-school space for grown-ups. "We offer affordable classes and shows that are as diverse as Queens itself. At Q.E.D. you'll find arts and crafts, stand-up comedy, tastings, DIY projects, poetry slams, game nights, walking tours, storytelling, gardening, improv, and everything in between." Q.E.D. Astoria is located at 27-16 23rd Avenue in Queens, N.Y. and can be reached by taking the "N" or "W"subway to the Ditmars Blvd. station. For more No Name information, contact: (347) 885-3466 / NoNameNYC@hotmail.com.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Chanler-Berat, Testa, Sessions, & More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Photo
Chanler-Berat, Testa, Sessions, & More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company has announced initial casting for William Finn’s 1998 musical A New Brain, opening Sunday, August 20, 2023 and playing through September 10, 2023 on BSC’s Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street). Find out who is starring and how to attend!

Anderson & Isaacs Will Lead Film Adaptation of Memoir THE SALT PATH Photo
Anderson & Isaacs Will Lead Film Adaptation of Memoir THE SALT PATH

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs will lead an upcoming film adaptation of Raynor Winn’s memoir The Salt Path.

THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Will Screen at Cannes Film Festival Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Will Screen at Cannes Film Festival

The upcoming musical film The Color Purple is set to be screened at Cannes Film Festival. The festival is currently running through May 27. The film's star, Fantasia Barrino, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on her way to the festival.

Video: Melissa McCarthy Sings Poor Unfortunate Souls in THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Video: Melissa McCarthy Sings 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' in THE LITTLE MERMAID

Disney has released an all new clip from the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, featuring Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls'.


More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 5/18: TITANIQUE Casting, PARADE Understudy, Plus a Message From Joaquina Kalukango!Wake Up With BWW 5/18: TITANIQUE Casting, PARADE Understudy, Plus a Message From Joaquina Kalukango!
Will Laura Benanti and Sterling K. Brown Square Off In ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST On Broadway?Will Laura Benanti and Sterling K. Brown Square Off In ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST On Broadway?
Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video 'Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling'Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video 'Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling'
Billy Crystal in Conversation with Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth and More Upcoming at 92NYBilly Crystal in Conversation with Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth and More Upcoming at 92NY

Videos

Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100' Video Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt & More Video
Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt & More
SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video
SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You