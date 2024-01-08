Nicolas Cage Says He Wants to Play Pontius Pilate in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Nicolas Cage recently revealed a Broadway role that he can see himself taking on. While on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, he was asked by Variety what genre he wants to try next.

“Musical. I have not done a musical," he stated, before going on to say, "I do think I could make a good Pontius Pilate in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar'."

This is not the first time the actor mentioned wanting to play this specific role. In an April 2023 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cage said that his voice would lend itself to Pontius Pilate.

"I think if I was ever going to go on Broadway, the only part that would make sense for me, because I have, over the years, blown out my voice," Cage said. "I think that might, might, lend itself to Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar."

He and Colbert then belted out a song from the musical. Watch that video on BroadwayWorld here.