Nicholas Phan & Music From Copland House Come to CUNY Graduate Center Next Month

Nicholas Phan, tenor and Music from Copland House artists Beomjae Kim, flute; Derek Bermel, clarinet; David Byrd-Marrow, French horn; Siwoo Kim, violin; Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello; and Michael Boriskin, piano; come to Elebash Recital Hall next month.

The performance is on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:30PM.

Ancestors fleeing war, exiles seeking freedom or new opportunities, people becoming strangers in their own lands, the oppressed being involuntarily relocated. The often arduous voyages of migration have unpredictable outcomes: welcome? rejection? fulfillment? frustration? Even music, itself, travels on metaphorical journeys, "like a falling seed carried far from its home by the westward wind, [looking] for a place to land and take root."

Music by Lembit Beecher (Three Immigrant Songs), Missy Mazzoli (The World Within Me Is Too Small), Ruth Crawford Seeger (Chinaman, Laundryman!), Florence Price (Sympathy), Jake Heggie (These Strangers), Ke-Chia Chen (Song of the Wanderer), and Pierre Jalbert (Crossings).

Plus OFFBEAT / ONSTAGE post-concert artist talk and audience Q&A.

FREE FOR ALL! series, featuring Music from Copland House, and co-presented by The Graduatre Center of the City University of New York.