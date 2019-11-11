Next DUELING PIANOS Boozy Brunch Announced
After TWO SOLD OUT shows, Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos is continuing to host monthly Dueling Pianos brunches at Patrick's in Times Square!
For just $45, you get bottomless mimosas & marys, plus the nonstop, all-request singalong, laugh-along, drink-along show that's been selling out since 2010.The menu will feature items inspired by NYC, in the heart of Manhattan's most iconic neighborhood.
The Next Brunch Show Will Be On Black Saturday - 11/30, And Then Sundays Throughout December - 12/8, 15, 22 & 29! Patrick's259 West 42nd St. NYC 10036
Doors open at 12:30, showtime is 1:30pm.On 11/30, our special guest will be New Orleans' Bourbon Street piano player Zach Goodman! Tickets are available at: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10466180.
