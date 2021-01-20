New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of January 18 - ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI..., Jason Robert Brown Songbook, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes the film soundtrack for One Night in Miami..., volume two of the Jason Robert Brown musical collection songbook, the Stephen Sondheim Encyclopedia, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

One Night In Miami...

Soundtrack from 2020 film about a fictionalized meeting of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room in February 1964, celebrating Ali's surprise title win over Sonny Liston. Features performances by Terrence Blanchard, Leslie Odom Jr., L.C. Cooke, Billy Preston, Jeremy Pope.

Treeson: An Eco-Musical

Original cast album of score by G. Victoria Campbell. Simon Bächtiger, G. Victoria Campbell, Peter Campbell, Aly Carrigan, Daniele Alan-Carter, Diana Chu, Luisa Cortés, Jacob Didas, Sinead Davies, Sarsi Grace, Stephen Ingram, Auguste Jankauskaite, Emett Matthews, Jenny Mollet, Sarah Waddington and Colin Wardale. Orchestrations by Joseph Purdue. A portion of sales will go toward the Rainforest Alliance.

Books Now Available:

Jason Robert Brown Collection - Volume 2: 24 Selections from Shows and Albums

Songbook features 24 selections from Bridges of Madison County, 13: The Musical, Honeymoon in Vegas, and The Last Five Years and the album How We React and How We Recover. Arranged for voice with piano accompaniment.

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong

The original one-act edition of the play by Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis which premiered at the Old Red Lion Theatre in London in 2012. (The expanded two-act version Won WhatsOnStage, Olivier, Tony, and Drama Desk Awards.) 64 pages.

A Strange Loop: A Musical

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize winning musical.

Usher is a Black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical: a piece about a Black, queer writer, working a day job he hates while writing his original musical. This blistering musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons-not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head-in an attempt to understand his own strange loop.

Stages: A Theater Memoir - Audiobook

Audible version of 2019 book by Albert Poland, Broadway and Off-Broadway producer and general manager (The Boy from Oz, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Starmites, 68 OB credits, including Little Shop of Horrors, The Waverly Gallery.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Notes on the Writing of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Robert L. Freedman, editor.

Bookwriter Freedman goes through the process of writing a new musical, including story structure, song placement, dialogue, character development, and more that led to the creation of 2014 A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Describes the challenging and rewarding growing pains. 72 pages.

Modern Theatres 1950 - 2020

David Staples, editor

An investigation of theatres, concert halls, and opera houses in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North and South America. Explores in detail thirty of the most significant theatres, concert halls, opera houses, and dance spaces that opened between 1950 and 2010. Each theatre is reviewed and assessed by experts in theatre buildings, such as architects, acousticians, consultants, and theatre practitioners, and illustrated with full-color photographs and comparative plans and sections. A further twenty theatres that opened between 2011 and 2020 are concisely reviewed and illustrated. 512 pages.

The Stephen Sondheim Encyclopedia

By Cincinnati theatre critic Rick Pender

Detailed and comprehensive reference devoted to musical theater's most prolific and admired composer and lyricist. Entries cover Sondheim's numerous collaborators-from composers and directors to designers and orchestras; key songs; major works; Sondheim's mentoring by Oscar Hammerstein II and his early collaboration with Leonard Bernstein; profiles of the actors who originated roles and sang Sondheim's songs for the first time. Features a detailed biographical entry for Sondheim, a chronology of his career, a listing of his many awards, and discussions of his opinions on movies, opera, and more. 752 pages.

Films Now Available:

Girl Happy

1965 musical film featuring Elvis Presley, Shelley Fabares, Gary Crosby, Mary Ann Mobley, Jackie Coogan. 96 minutes.

Upcoming Film Releases:

My Dream Is Yours

1949 musical romantic comedy film. Starring Jack Carson, Doris Day, and Lee Bowman. Songs mostly by Ralph Blane and Harry Warren. 1080p HD master. Extras: vintage Joe McDoakes comedy short So You Want to be An Actor; The Grass is Always Greener short subject; classic cartoon A Ham in a Role; original theatrical Trailer (HD). 101 minutes.

On Moonlight Bay

1951 musical film. Starring Doris Day, Gordon MacRae, Jack Smith. New 1080p HD master from 4K scan of original Technicolor negatives. Extras: Let's Sing a Song About the Moonlight vintage short; classic cartoon A Hound for Trouble; original theatrical trailer (HD). 95 minutes.

San Francisco

1936 musical film. Black & white. Stars Clark Gable, Jeanette MacDonald and Spencer Tracy. Title song composed by Bronislaw Kaper and Walter Jurmann, with lyrics by Gus Kahn. New 1080p HD master from nitrate preservation elements. 115 minutes.

Show Boat 1951

1951 film based on the stage musical. Score by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II. Screenplay by John Lee Mahin, based on musical book by Edna Ferber. Directed by George Sidney. Cast includes Kathryn Grayson, Ava Gardner, Howard Keel, Joe E. Brown, Marge Champion, Gower Champion, Agnes Moorehead. New 1080p HD master from 4K scan of original Technicolor negatives. Audio Specs DTS HD-Master Audio 2.0 STEREO - English, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Original Mono Theatrical track Extras: commentary by George Sidney; Till the Clouds Roll By - Show Boat (1946) Sequence; "Can't Help Lovin' Dat Man" and "Bill" Ava Gardner audio-only outtakes; Lux Radio Theater Broadcast (2/11/1952); original theatrical trailer (HD).

