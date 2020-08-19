New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of August 17 - A KILLER PARTY and BLEEDING LOVE Cast Recordings, Music From Lena Hall, and More!

Plus, learn about all of the books you can get your hands on this week!

Need something new to read or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's newly-announced releases include the cast recording for A Killer Party, which features Carolee Carmello, Drew Gehling, Laura Osnes, Alex Newell, Jeremy Jordan, and more!

Plus, check out music from the podcast musical Bleeding Love, featuring Annie Golden, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Marc Kudisch, Sarah Stiles, Taylor Trensch, and Tony Vincent.

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available

Bleeding Love

This album features songs from podcast musical by Arthur LaFrentz Bacon (music) and Harris Doran (lyrics). The cast includes Annie Golden, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Marc Kudisch, Sarah Stiles, Taylor Trensch, and Tony Vincent.

Purchase now on Amazon or iTunes.

West End star Jodie Steele sings a song from Godspell with this brand new single.

Purchase now on Amazon or iTunes.

Lena Hall: The Villa Satori, Growing Up Haight Ashbury

Lena Hall releases this album, considered to be a "musical memoir." The album features a band consisting of guitarist Watt White, keyboardist John Deley, bassist Lee Nadel, and drummer Brian Fishler. Songs include "White Rabbit," "Piece of My Heart," "She's Leaving Home," "Somebody," "Anarchy in the U.K.," "Calling You," "Nothing Else Matters," "Violet," "Release," "Karma Police," and "You Learn."

Purchase now on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases

A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical

This album features songs from the remotely-recorded musical with a score by Jason Howland (music) and Nathan Tysen (lyrics). The cast includes Keenan Wynn, Michael James Scott, Krystina Alabado, Carolee Carmello, Drew Gehling, Jackie Burns, Laura Osnes, Jarrod Spector, Alex Newell, Miguel Cervantes, and Jeremy Jordan.

Sarah Stiles: You Can Ukulele With Me

This album is a collaboration between Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, Hand to God) and songwriter Holly Gewandter, featuring five tracks.

Small House No Secrets Composers Cut

This album is the composer SONiA's cuts from her new musical Small House No Secrets which debuted at the Kennedy Center in 2019.

Purchase on Amazon.

Diana Krall: This Dream of You

This album features performances from 2016-2017 sessions, mixed by Al Schmitt, on which Krall collaborated with late friend/longtime creative partner Tommy LiPuma.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available

The New Business of Acting: The Next Edition - COVID Update

By Brad Lemack

This book is a pandemic-specific supplement to Lemack's popular book for actors, The New Business of Acting: How to Build a Career in a Changing Landscape - The Next Edition.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Queen of Tuesday: A Lucille Ball Story

By Darin Strauss

This book provides a fresh view of a celebrity America loved more than any other." Mixes fact and fiction, memoir and novel, to imagine the provocative story of a woman we thought we knew.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases

All the Sonnets of Shakespeare

Paul Edmondson and Stanley Wells, editors

This book assembles all of Shakespeare's sonnets in their probable order of composition. The introduction debunks long-established biographical myths about Shakespeare's sonnets and proposes new insights about how and why he wrote them. Explanatory notes and modern English paraphrases of every poem and dramatic extract illuminate the meaning of these witnesses to Shakespeare's inner life and professional expertise.

Purchase on Amazon.

Finding Tulsa

By Jim Provenzano

Stan Grozniak, the once-rising star of 1990s gay cinema, shares how he almost self-sabotaged a prestigious directing gig after casting his rediscovered teenage summer stock crush. While still haunted by the death of Rick Dacker, the sexy star of his cult favorite action trilogy, Stan attempts a romance with actor Lance Holtzer, his 'Tulsa' from a small town Ohio production of the musical Gypsy.

Purchase on Amazon.

Pulling Harvey Out of Her Hat: The Amazing Story of Mary Coyle Chase

By Mimi Pockross

Pulling Harvey Out of Her Hat chronicles the story of how Mary Chase-a housewife with three children from a working-class Irish community in Denver, Colorado-became a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright for Harvey, a Broadway comedy about a gentle soul and his invisible six-foot-and-one-half-inch-tall rabbit friend. This entertaining and inspiring account traces how Chase achieved her dream of becoming a famous playwright while remaining in Denver-where she worked for the Rocky Mountain News, married an editor, and raised a family.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Song Is You: Musical Theatre and the Politics of Bursting into Song and Dance

By Bradley Rogers

Are the musical's progressive politics rooted in its embrace of regressive entertainments like burlesque and minstrelsy? Shows how musicals return again and again to this question, and grapple with a guilt that its joyous pleasures are based on exploiting the laboring bodies of its performers. Rogers argues that the discourse of "integration"-which claims that songs should advance the plot-has functioned to deny the radical work that the musical undertakes every time it transitions into song and dance. Looking at musicals from The Black Crook to Hamilton, Rogers confronts the gendered and racial dynamics that have always under-girded the genre, and asks how we move forward.

Purchase on Amazon.

Related Articles