New York Times Bestselling Author Jessica Shattuck Set for LITERARY IN THE LOUNGE Next Month

On Tuesday, May 14 at 7pm, New York Times bestselling author Jessica Shattuck will visit The Music Hall Lounge with her new book, LAST HOUSE. Spanning multiple generations and nearly eighty years, Last House tells the story of one American family during an age of grand ideals and even greater downfalls. Set against the backdrop of our nation's history, this is an emotional tour de force that digs deeply into questions of inheritance and what we owe each other.

The 7pm event includes an author conversation with Rachel Barenbaum, author of Atomic Anna, and an audience Q&A, followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About the Author:

Jessica Shattuck is the New York Times bestselling author of The Women in the Castle; The Hazards of Good Breeding, a New York Times Notable Book and finalist for the PEN/Winship Award; and Perfect Life. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, The New Yorker, Glamour, Mother Jones, and Wired, among other publications.

About the Moderator:

Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, The Tel Aviv Review of Books, and more. She is a scholar in residence at the Hadassah-Brandeis Institute at Brandeis and is the founder-host of the podcast Debut Spotlight.

Tickets:

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Jessica Shattuck with LAST HOUSE on Tuesday, May 14, at 7pm is $43. Ticket Package includes a signed book (LAST HOUSE, $28, hardcover), reserved seat, author discussion with Rachel Barenbaum, author of Atomic Anna, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

About Literary in the Lounge

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, NH.

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to advancing the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner—the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters—an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Lounge venue. The Music Hall was recently named Editors' Choice “Best All-Around Entertainment” by Yankee Magazine and is a designated “American Treasure for the Arts.” Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets yearly to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.