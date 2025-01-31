New York Theatre Ballet Partners With 14th Street Y For Free Dance Classes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Ballet (NYTB) and the14th Street Y have teamed up to present "Between the Acts," Sunday afternoons beginning February 9. Hosted by the14th Street Y in collaboration with the Sirovich Center for Balanced Living, these free one-hour programs will include accessible conversation about dance and beginner-friendly dance movement classes for teens, adults, and children ages 5 -11.

No previous dance experience or dance attire is necessary. “Between the Acts” programs, held at the 14th Street Y, 344 East 14th Street at First Avenue in New York City, are scheduled for Sunday, February 9th, 16th, 23rd, and March 2nd at 2:00pm and 3:00pm.

New York Theatre Ballet offers two “Between the Acts” programs for different age cohorts at the 14th Street Y. The 2pm workshop is aimed at teens and adults 12 and over, while the 3pm workshop is geared toward children 5-11 years of age and their families. In addition to the dance movement class, both workshops will include conversations about the history of dance, costumes, and what it takes to be a professional dancer.

“In three years of ‘Between the Acts' community engagement, we have introduced dance into the lives of 4,600 new and diverse adults, seniors, and children,” said NYTB Artistic Director Steven Melendez. “Our partnership with the 14th Street Y promises to expand our ability to make dance accessible.”

New York Theatre Ballet's “Between the Acts” (BTA) program is designed to build multigenerational new-to-dance audiences through free and informal talks, workshops, and performances hosted in public “third spaces.” BTA events serve as an accessible initial touchpoint to dance, designed to strip down the “insider” language and often “elitist” perception of classical ballet to make someone feel welcome in a theater.

For more information and to register for “Between the Acts” workshops, please visit: https://www.14streety.org/artsandculture/upcoming-events/.