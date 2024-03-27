New York Theatre Ballet Launches Summer Repertoire Workshops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Ballet (NYTB) has announced the launch of its first Summer Repertoire Workshops for pre-professional, collegiate, and post-collegiate students, ages 17-25. The program, scheduled for two sessions, May 6-17, and June 10-21, 2024, was announced today by NYTB Artistic Director, Steven Melendez.

New York Theatre Ballet's Pre-Professional/Collegiate Summer Repertoire Workshops will be held at NYTB's Studios, 131 E. 10th Street in New York City. The program will offer full days (9:00am-4:00pm) of classes, rehearsals, and new choreography workshops. Sessions include daily technique class with individualized instruction, movement analysis designed to broaden dancers' academic understanding of the classical movement vocabulary, and immersion in NYTB's acclaimed repertoire. Repertoire work includes Melendez' DNR and James Sutton's Laughing Matters.

Faculty for New York Theatre Ballet's Summer Repertoire Workshops include Melendez, NYTB dancer and choreographer Jullian Donahue, NYTB senior dancer Jonathan Leonard, and movement artist Lilli Tewes. New work will be created by Donahue, and soon-to-be-announced guest artists.

Enrollment is limited to 15 students per session, and tuition for each two-week session is $1,000. Merit based scholarships are available. Aspiring students are invited to audition for NYTB's Summer Repertoire Workshop by video. Video submissions should contain 5-10 minutes of any class, rehearsal, or performance footage of classical movement. Video auditions should be submitted by April 30, 2024 to www.nytb.org/auditions.

About New York Theatre Ballet

Under the artistic direction of Steven Melendez, New York Theatre Ballet performs small classic masterpieces and new contemporary works for adults. and innovative hour-long ballets for young children, all at affordable prices. The mission is carried out in the work of the Professional Company, its NYTB School directed by Diana Byer, and the LIFT Community Service Program. Together, these divisions reach adults and family audiences across the country building a love for dance and diverse audiences for the future.