New York Stage and Film's Winter Gala Will Feature Remarks by Josh Groban, Heidi Schreck and More

New York Stage and Film has announced that its annual Winter Gala will feature remarks by Annette Bening, Josh Groban, Michael Mayer, and Heidi Schreck; and will feature performances by Brittain Ashford, Cosmo Castaldi, Daya Curley, Sofia Dobrushin, John Gallagher Jr., Jonathan Groff, Marcy Harriell, Van Hughes, Taylor Symone Jackson, Lea Michele, Rashidra Scott, Ana Villafañe, and Candice Marie Woods.

The evening's tributes to the honorees will be directed by Sammi Cannold.

The annual gala will honor six-time Tony Award-nominated producer and philanthropist Diana DiMenna, and Academy Award and four-time Golden Globe-nominated and Tony Award-winning actor and producer Tom Hulce.

The Winter Gala, a fundraising event to support New York Stage and Film's year-round theater and film development initiatives, will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City). For more information on New York Stage and Film, please visit www.newyorkstageandfilm.org

The Winter Gala Co-Chairs include Annette Bening, Dasha Epstein, Barbara Manocherian, Ira Pittelman, Billy Porter, and Denise & Dean Vanech. Serving as Gala Vice Chairs are Lauren B. Cramer, Carol & Tony Friscia, Kimberly Germ-Cramer, Rebecca Gold, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Kiki Lambden & Stephen Stout, Jennifer Manocherian, Rebecca Carpenter Mayer & Max Mayer, Jordan Roth & Richie Jackson, Seaview Productions, and Barbara Whitman. The Gala Committee is comprised of Elizabeth Bradley, Ed Cheetham, Glenn Degenaars/First Republic Bank, Raúl Esparza, Nina Essman, Aaron Glick, Marcia Goldberg, Thomas Kail, Kate Lear, Amanda Lipitz & Greg Smith, Joe Mantello, Des McAnuff, Michael & Gabrielle Palitz, Anne & William Tatlock, Sergio Trujillo, and Beth Williams/Grove Entertainment.

Past gala honorees include Jon Robin Baitz, Annette Bening, Dana Delany, Tina Fey, Peter Gallagher, Donald Holder, Don Katz, Laura Linney, Julianna Margulies, Steve Martin, Michael Mayer, Rick Miramontez, Ken Olin, Johanna Pfaelzer, Marc Platt, Christopher Plummer, Bill Pullman, David Rockwell, Jordan Roth, Tony Shalhoub, John Patrick Shanley, Aaron Sorkin, David Strathairn, Stanley Tucci, and Patricia Wettig.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You