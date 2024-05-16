New York Philharmonic to Present Free Memorial Day Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Philharmonic’s 31st Free Memorial Day Concert, Presented by the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, will take place on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue. Presented as a gift to the people of New York City and a day of musical remembrance, the performance also heralds the arrival of the Philharmonic’s free summertime concert series, which continues in June with the Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer.

Music Director Jaap van Zweden conducts the Orchestra in the Prelude to Act I of Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg; Copland’s Quiet City, featuring NY Phil English horn player Ryan Roberts and NY Phil Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin as soloists; and Brahms’s Symphony No. 4. The program will be presented without intermission.

Admission to the concert is free. Tickets are required and will be distributed at The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine beginning at 5:00 PM the evening of the concert; doors will open at 6:00 PM. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the performance. The audio of the performance will be broadcast onto the adjacent Pulpit Green, weather permitting.

Photo credit: Chris Lee