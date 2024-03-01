New York Neo-Futurists Debuts New Space

The award-winning NEW YORK NEO-FUTURISTS have moved their awarding-winning, late-night show THE INFINITE WRENCH from the East Village to a new space: “154” at 154 Christopher Street, in the West Village. 154 (formerly the New Ohio) is operated by Out of The Box Theatricals in conjunction with ChaShaMa.

THE INFINITE WRENCH is a constantly-evolving, weekly performance of 30 original plays that take place in one hour. Now in their 20th season, the NYNF has toured internationally, performed in every New York borough, and presented shows at the Kraine, Cherry Lane, HERE, Theater For The New City, Caveat, and The Public. Since opening in 2004, the NYNF has premiered 7,000 new plays.

The New Yorker calls the show, “An entertaining forum for discussing the issues,” with The New York Times hailing it as “an impish illustration of how lively entertainment can be created from theatrical spare parts.” Says Forbes, “This long-running Off-Off-Broadway gig proved itself equal to anything the big boys offer.”

The NYNF's 20TH ANNIVERSARY EXTRAVAGANZA! will take place on Thursday, March 28 at Joe’s Pub. Hosted by comedian Desiree Burch (voice of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, host of BBC2’s Live at the Apollo, and founding member of the NYNF), the performance begins at 7pm, with doors at 6pm. Celebrate 20 years of “Chance, Change, and Chaos” with downtown theatre darlings NEW YORK NEO-FUTURISTS, former producers of Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind and current producers of the high-octane late night show The Infinite Wrench! Tickets are now onsite at publictheater.org.

“With so much going on in the world, art is how we give ourselves permission to look more deeply,” says ensemble member JEZZ CHUNG.“The changing nature of our show means we are always responding to the world around us. THE INFINITE WRENCH is a place people can come to experience the full range of human experience and emotion.”

“It is always wild and inspiring to work as a New York Neo-Futurist, but right now is an incredible time for the NY Neos,” adds Co-Artistic Director Rob Neill. “The company continues creating vibrant new work every week now in an historic space, and we just premiered our 7,000th play. This year we rip into it, partnering with Out of The Box and Chashama and celebrating our 20th anniversary at The Public's iconic Joe's Pub!”

The Infinite Wrench

Where: 154, 154 Christopher St, lower level

When: Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30pm

Tickets: $25 (general admission), $15 (student), nyneofuturists.org/tiw

Runtime: 80 minutes

The New York Neo-Futurists' 20th Anniversary Extravaganza!

Where: 425 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place), New York, NY 10003

When: Thursday, March 28 at 7pm, Doors at 6pm

Tickets: $45 plus a two drink or one food item minimum, publictheater.org

Runtime: 1 hour and 15 minutes