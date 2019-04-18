New York Neo-Futurists Announce THE INFINITE FAMILY

The award-winning New York Neo-Futurists are pleased to announce THE INFINITE FAMILY, a special edition of their weekly late-night show, THE INFINITE WRENCH. With a mix of plays that involve music, stories, movement and audience engagement, the audience are also part of the act, deciding the order in which the plays are performed. For ages seven and up. The performers include Annie Levin, Anooj Bhandari, Dan McCoy, Connor Sampson, Julia Melfi, Katy-May Hudson, Katharine Heller, and Rob Neill.

For one performance only, THE INFINITE FAMILY will be presented at The Kraine Theater (85 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) on Sunday, June 2nd at 3:00pm. $20 tickets for THE INFINITE FAMILY are available at nynf.org, or by calling 866-811-4111.



The New York Neo-Futurists are a collective of wildly productive writer-director-performers that create theater that is fusion of sport, poetry and living-newspaper; non-illusory, interactive performance that conveys experiences and ideas as directly and honestly as possible; immediate, irreproducible events at affordable prices. Since opening in Brooklyn in 2004 the New York Neo-Futurists have premiered over 5,000 plays and have become a downtown New York institution. In addition to performing The Infinite Wrench fifty weeks a year and producing Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind from 2004 until 2016, the New York Neo- Futurists have been a stalwart presence in the Off-Off Broadway community, having won numerous Innovative Theatre Awards and Drama Desk Nominations. Most recently, The Infinite Wrench took home the 2017 Innovative Theatre Foundation Award for "Outstanding Performance Art Production".

