New York Landmarks Conservancy Hosts 2023 Living Landmarks Gala

The event took place on November 1, 2023.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

New York Landmarks Conservancy Hosts 2023 Living Landmarks Gala

On November 1, 2023, The New York Landmarks Conservancy hosted its Annual Living Landmarks Gala at The Plaza, celebrating its 50th Anniversary.  This year’s honorees were Cindy Campbell & DJ Kool Herc, Hip-hop pioneers; His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York; Paul Goldberger, Pulitzer Prize-winning architecture critic; Anthony W. Marx, President of The New York Public Library; Mary Ann Tighe, Chief Executive Officer of BBRE, and Angela Vallot & James G. Basker, Co-Founder and Partner at VallotKarp Consulting & Professor at Barnard College, Columbia University (respectively).  The event raised more than $1 million for the nonprofit organization with 450 guests in attendance.

“These exceptional New Yorkers represent the very best of our great City,” said Peg Breen, President of The New York Landmarks Conservancy. “Each has made substantial contributions that have added to the energy and excitement of the City we love.”

The following previous honorees also participated: Stephen Lash as Master of Ceremonies and Gordon J. Davis, Emily K. Rafferty, Robert A.M. Stern and Barbara Tober as Honorary Co-Chairs for the evening. 

Guests who gathered to celebrate the year’s extraordinary honorees included:  Loreen Arbus, Richard Debs, Jane and William Donaldson, Susan Gutfreund, Marlene Hess, Stephen Lash, Peter Pennoyer, E. John Rosenwald, Janet Ross, Barbara and Frank Sciame, Jerry Speyer, Elizabeth Stribling, Barbara Tober, Candace Weir, and Bunny Williams.

In addition, the Empire State Building was illuminated in Red and White on November 1st  in tribute to New York Landmarks Conservancy 50th Anniversary and to celebrate the Conservancy’s Living Landmarks Gala.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy honors distinguished New Yorkers from all professions as “Living Landmarks” for their contributions to the City.  The New York Landmarks Conservancy, a private non-profit organization, has led the effort to preserve and protect New York City’s architectural legacy for 50 years.  Since its founding, the Conservancy has loaned and granted more than $62 million, which has leveraged almost $1 billion in nearly 2,000 restoration projects throughout New York, revitalizing communities, providing economic stimulus, and supporting local jobs.  The Conservancy has also offered countless hours of pro bono technical advice to building owners, both nonprofit organizations, and individuals.  The Conservancy’s work has saved more than a thousand buildings across the City and State, protecting New York’s distinctive architectural heritage for residents and visitors alike today, and for future generations.  For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.



