New York Independent Venue Association Releases Statement on Governor Cuomo's Updated Gathering Guidelines

New York Independent Venue Association has released the following statement amid Governor Cuomo's announcement that venues, including theaters, would open up to 33% capacity for indoor performances in April.

"NYIVA is encouraged by Governor Cuomo's commitment to reopening live events and we look forward to restoring New York as the arts capital of the world. We stand ready to do whatever it takes to be live once again for New York. We are not out of the woods yet and our independent venues have struggled to get through this pandemic. We were the first to close and the last to open and are working with the state to get the assistance we need in order to comply with the new requirements.

At this stage we can't provide exact numbers on which of our members plan to reopen.What we do know is that in order for independent music venues in New York to reopen and thrive, our industry needs financial support from the state to help procure the equipment and products to reopen safely and comply with the guidelines."