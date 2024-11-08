News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

New York Comedy Festival Presents TIME TO KILL Sketch Comedy Show

Featuring a cast of comedians from The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, and more. 

By: Nov. 08, 2024
New York Comedy Festival Presents TIME TO KILL Sketch Comedy Show Image
2024 New York Comedy Festival will present Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show! With a cast of comedians from The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, and more. 

This month features America's sweethearts: Angela Batuure (UCB), Channing Tookes (The Armory), Rachael Burke (The Tonight Show), James Caven (The PIT), Nick Reichheld (NBC's Bring the Funny), Julia Schroeder (Story Pirates), Lanee' Sanders (The Daily Show), and Johnathan Ross (UCB)! Plus, a special stand-up performance!

Time to Kill was co-created by Rachael Burke and Scott Hercman (The Daily Show) and is produced by Brandon Collins (SXSW) and co-produced by Claire Lichtenstein (New York Comedy Festival).





