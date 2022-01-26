New York City Opera And National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Will Participate In Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022 Events

Members of New York City Opera and National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will participate in the public reading of names of the Jews deported from Italy and the Italian territories, on Thursday, January 27.

The event is a ceremony organized every year by the Consulate General of Italy in New York for the Giorno della Memoria (Holocaust Remembrance Day) that will take place from 9:00am to 2:00 am outdoors in front of the Consulate (690 Park Avenue, between 69th and 68thstreet, and will be open to the public. The members of New York City Opera and National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will join the commemoration from 10:30-11:30am.

At 5pm, prior to the world premiere performance of THE GARDEN OF THE FINZI-CONTINIS, there will be a memorial service in Edmond J. Safra Hall to recognize the Jews from the town of Ferrara who perished in the Shoah, including a short film made in Ferrara by MEIS. A livestream of the memorial service will be available at watch.nytf.org.

Established in 2005 by the United Nations, Holocaust Remembrance Day was designated on the day Allied troops liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945. The day commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany between 1941 and 1945. This year will be the 77th Anniversary of the day's establishment. The same date of January 27 is officially recognized as "Giorno della Memoria" in Italy by a law that was unanimously approved by the Italian Parliament in 2000.

10:30-11:30am reading on Park Avenue at the Consulate General of Italy

Featuring members of New York City Opera

5:00pm memorial service in Edmond J. Safra Hall to recognize the Ferrarese Jews who perished in the Shoah, with remarks from Michael Capasso, General Director of New York City Opera, followed by names read by Consul General of Italy in New York Fabrizio Di Michele; Deputy Consul Irene Asquini; Deputy Consul Riccardo Cursi, as well as a short film made in Ferrara by MEIS. Music curated by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director of National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, followed by cantor Benjamin Warschawski.