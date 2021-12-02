New York City Children's Theater's MY FIRST NUTCRACKER Is Now Streaming

This December, NYCCT will stream a filmed production of their hit holiday show, My First Nutcracker. Recorded live at Theatre Row, My First Nutcracker tells the story of Clara and the Prince as they travel to a magical kingdom filled with delicious treats, dancing flowers, and a pesky mouse king.

It is adapted for young audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger and choreographed and directed by Melissa Riker. My First Nutcracker is a perfect introduction to the ballet you know and love! In addition to the performance, the streaming pass also includes activities for families to do together!

My First Nutcracker

November 22, 2021 - January 2, 2022

50 Minutes | Best for ages three and up

Family Streaming Pass: $10

Streaming Online

New York City Children's Theater's Creative Clubhouse Stories will return to celebrate winter this holiday season. Creative Clubhouse Stories is an interactive storytime class that uses children's literature to explore diverse narratives through theater, music, and movement. The class features popular children's books Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter, The Snowy Day, If Picasso Painted a Snowman, and The Wish Tree. All classes run for 45 minutes, take place live on Zoom, and are best for ages three and up. Admission is $10.

Creative Clubhouse Stories: Winter

Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter on Wednesday, December 1st at 11am and 4pm Snowy Day on Wednesday, December 8th at 11am and 4pm

If Picasso Painted a Snowman on Wednesday, December 15th at 11am and 4pm The Wish Tree on Wednesday, December 22nd at 11am and 4pm

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 25 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org.