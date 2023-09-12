New York City Children's Theater Reveals 27th Season

New York City Children's Theater's (NYCCT) season will include two world premiere productions and the return of their hit holiday dance/theater production!

This season, young audiences will be encouraged to explore, learn, and embrace new experiences at New York City Children's Theater. NYCCT's season opens this fall with ¡Corre, Abuelita, Run!, a bilingual interactive production that celebrates the power of community, the joy of intergenerational family relationships, New York City, and the importance of language and traditions. NYCCT's hit holiday production My First Nutcracker, returns this December. The show highlights imagination, family, tradition, and female empowerment. A new dance/theater adaptation of Pinocchio, which features themes of family, learning, courage, transformation, and the power of imagination, will close out the season this March.

Artistic Director Barbara Zinn Krieger says, "We are back for our second full season of programming following the pandemic. There is nothing like experiencing live theater, and I'm thrilled that we will present three interactive, enchanting, and enriching shows that are perfect for the whole family. We continue to be grateful for the opportunity to bring live theater to children, and we invite you to join us on this exciting journey."

NYCCT's Executive Director Cathy Hung adds, "We proudly present a diverse array of stories delving into themes of identity, belonging, and the power of imagination in our 2023-24 season. With thought-provoking productions crafted to engage even our youngest audience members, our season is thoughtfully designed to align with our mission of promoting children's literacy and social development, empowering young hearts and minds to make a positive impact on their world. We can't wait to welcome families at the theater for a year of unforgettable experiences."

Coming Up this Season:

¡Corre, Abuelita, Run! - Best for 2-5, but fun for the whole family!

NYCCT invites families from all boroughs to join them for the premiere of ¡Corre, Abuelita, Run! Created, written, and directed by Sammy Lopez (Director: NYCCT's Fish in a Tree, and Same, Same, but Different), performing at children's museums and the botanical garden this fall. ¡Corre, Abuelita, Run! is an interactive bilingual performance that seamlessly blends Spanish and English. Through language, music, puppetry, and movement, young audience members will embark on a journey through the vibrant and diverse neighborhoods of New York City. The heartwarming story follows Emily's Abuelita, or grandmother, who participates in the NYC marathon on the first Sunday of November. With the audience's help, Emily hopes to reach Central Park in time to cheer her Abuelita as she crosses the finish line.

¡Corre, Abuelita, Run! will be performing at

Brooklyn Children's Museum on September 30th at 11:30am and 2pm

New York Botanical Gardens on October 7th at 12:30pm and 2:30pm

Staten Island Children's Museum on October 15th at 2pm

The Metropolitan Museum of Art on October 21st at 1pm and 3:30pm

Queens Museum on October 22nd at 1pm.

Please visit our website for our full schedule and pricing for each venue.

My First Nutcracker - Best for 3-8, but fun for the whole family!

This holiday season, NYCCT will present an updated version of their hit show, My First Nutcracker, featuring three new dances! Adapted for young audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger and choreographed and directed by Melissa Riker, My First Nutcracker is a perfect introduction to the beloved ballet and a new holiday tradition for hundreds of NYC families. Experience the magic of this classic story made for audiences of all ages. The show will run from December 2nd - 21st, and tickets start at $52.50, with a limited number of Pay What You Choose seats available per performance.

Pinocchio - Best for 4-8, but fun for the whole family!

In March 2024, NYCCT will conclude its season with the premiere of Pinocchio. Directed and choreographed by Stephanie Klemons (Broadway's Hamilton, If/Then, Bring It On & Director/Choreographer In The Heights at the Kennedy Center), this innovative dance/drama production, adapted by Barbara Zinn Krieger from Carlo Collodi's original story, offers a fresh and modern twist on Collodi's classic tales. Through dance, puppets, original music, and narration, Pinocchio embarks on an unforgettable adventure, encountering a captivating cast of characters, including a cunning fox, a clever cat, and a remarkable giant fish. With the guidance of Lady Blue, a wise cricket, and the support of the audience, Pinocchio will try to make good choices. The show will run from March 23rd - April 14th, and tickets start at $42.50, with a limited number of Pay What You Choose seats available per performance.

Pre-sale access is currently available by becoming a member.