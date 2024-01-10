New York City Ballet Unveils 2024 Winter Season Featuring World Premieres & More

Following the all-Balanchine Fall Season which launched New York City Ballet’s 75th Anniversary Season, the Company will open its 2024 Winter Season on Tuesday, January 23 with a program of works by Jerome Robbins, the Company’s Co-Founding Choreographer.

The program will consist of Robbins’ Fancy Free, created in 1944 for Ballet Theatre (now American Ballet Theatre), and two works created for NYCB: In the Night (1970) and The Four Seasons (1979).

The Winter Season, which will continue for six weeks, through Sunday, March 3, will explore the evolution of NYCB’s repertory with 23 works created by choreographers closely associated with the Company.

In addition to the all-Robbins opening night performance, the first two weeks of the winter season will include former Ballet Master in Chief Peter Martins’ Barber Violin Concerto, former Resident Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s Polyphonia, current Resident Choreographer Justin Peck’s The Times Are Racing and Rotunda, and current Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky’s Odesa.



The second week of the Winter Season will also feature a World Premiere choreographed by current Principal Dancer Tiler Peck, who will create her first work for NYCB. The ballet, which will premiere on Thursday, February 1, will be set to Francis Poulenc’s “Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra,” with costumes designed by Zac Posen, and lighting designed by Brandon Stirling Baker.

The second premiere of the Winter Season will be by Ratmansky, who will make his first work for NYCB since becoming the Company’s Artist in Residence in August of last year. The work, which will premiere on Thursday, February 15, will be set to music by Gustav Mahler—the Third Movement (Funeral March) from “Symphony No. 1” and the Fourth Movement (Adagietto) from “Symphony No. 5” —and will feature costumes by Moritz Junge and lighting by Mark Stanley.

The Winter Season will also feature seven works by Balanchine: Ballo della Regina, The Four Temperaments, Liebeslieder Walzer, Stars and Stripes, Symphony in Three Movements, Tarantella, and Tschaikovsky Pas de Deux, and two additional works by Robbins: The Concert and Opus/19 The Dreamer.

The season will also include Justin Peck’s Copland Dance Episodes, which premiered in January 2023 and will be performed this season with one intermission; Martins’ Hallelujah Junction, created for the Royal Danish Ballet in 2001; former Principal Dancer and Repertory Director Albert Evans’ In a Landscape, a pas de deux created in 2005; and a revival of Wheeldon’s Carnival of the Animals, featuring acclaimed actor Terrence Mann as the Narrator, a role created by John Lithgow for the ballet’s premiere in 2003.

NYCB’s 75th Anniversary Season will continue during the 2024 Spring Season, from April 23 through June 2, with a further exploration of the future of the Company’s repertory with World Premiere ballets from Justin Peck and Amy Hall Garner, and additional works by Balanchine, Robbins, Justin Peck, Ratmansky, Wheeldon, Kyle Abraham, Ulysses Dove, William Forsythe, Gianna Reisen, and Pam Tanowitz.

Subscription packages and single tickets for NYCB’s 75th Anniversary Season are currently available online at Click Here, by phone at 212-496-0600, or in person at the David H. Koch Theater box office. All performances will take place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, which is located at West 63rd Street and Columbus Avenue. Programming is subject to change. For more information, visit nycballet.com.

WORLD PREMIERE BALLETS

Tiler Peck – Thursday, February 1, 2024

Tiler Peck’s first work for NYCB will premiere on February 1, on a program with Justin Peck’s Rotunda and Ratmansky’s Odesa. It will be set to Francis Poulenc’s “Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra,” with costumes designed by Zac Posen, and lighting designed by Brandon Stirling Baker.

Peck is a choreographer and Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet. She made her choreographic debut at the Vail Dance Festival in 2018, and has also choreographed for Boston Ballet, BalletX, Cincinnati Ballet, Northern Ballet, and for her curated evening Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends at New York City Center, which has toured to Sadler’s Wells and the greater Los Angeles area. She choreographed for the feature film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and has choreographed and appeared in the TV series Tiny Pretty Things and Ray Donovan. She also curated the program BalletNOW for the Los Angeles Music Center, which is captured in the feature documentary film Ballet Now.

Peck began her dance training at the age of 2 at her mother’s dance studio, Bakersfield Dance Company, and studied ballet in the Los Angeles area before entering the School of American Ballet. She joined New York City Ballet in 2005, was promoted to Soloist in 2006, and to Principal Dancer in 2009.

Peck’s repertory at NYCB includes featured roles in numerous works by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, and she has originated roles in works by many choreographers including Justin Peck, Alexei Ratmansky, Kyle Abraham, Mauro Bigonzetti, William Forsythe, Wayne McGregor, Peter Martins, Benjamin Millepied, Angelin Preljocaj, Susan Stroman, and Christopher Wheeldon. Her additional credits include the title role in the 2014 Kennedy Center production of Little Dancer and performances in On the Town (Ivy) and in Meredith Willson's The Music Man, both on Broadway, New York Philharmonic’s Live From Lincoln Center production of Carousel, The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Disney+, Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show PBS special, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Dancing with The Stars, Julie's Greenroom, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

ALEXEI RATMANSKY – Thursday, February 15, 2024

Alexei Ratmansky began his position as Artist in Residence at New York City Ballet in August 2023. His first work for the Company in this new role will premiere on February 15 on program with Robbins’ Opus 19/The Dreamer and Balanchine’s Symphony in Three Movements. The work will be set to music by Gustav Mahler, the Third Movement (Funeral March) from “Symphony No. 1” and the Fourth Movement (Adagietto) from “Symphony No. 5.” The ballet will feature costumes by Moritz Junge, and lighting by Mark Stanley.

Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, Ratmansky is of Ukrainian descent, and trained at the Bolshoi Ballet School in Moscow prior to becoming a Principal Dancer with the Ukrainian National Ballet, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, and the Royal Danish Ballet. From 2004 to 2008, he was the Artistic Director of the Bolshoi Ballet. He served as Artist in Residence at American Ballet Theatre from 2008 to 2023. Ratmansky first worked with New York City Ballet as part of a Working Session of the New York Choreographic Institute, an affiliate of NYCB, in 2002, and has created six acclaimed ballets for the Company: Russian Seasons (2006), Concerto DSCH (2008), Namouna, A Grand Divertissement (2010), Pictures at an Exhibition (2014), Odessa (2017), and Voices (2020). Ratmansky received the Benois de la Danse award for his full-length Anna Karenina, created for the Royal Danish Ballet, in 2005. He was made a Knight of Dannebrog in Denmark in 2001, and was named a MacArthur Foundation Fellow for 2013. He won his second Benois de la Danse for Shostakovich Trilogy, an ABT and San Francisco Ballet co-commission, in 2014.

