New Work by Artist Rachel Perry to be Presented at Yancey Richardson in January

New work by artist Rachel Perry will be presented at Click Here, opening on January 11 and on view through February 17, 2024. The exhibition, Unfolded, includes photography from Perry's ongoing series, Lost in My Life, (2009-present), featuring the artist physically immersed in the materials with which she creates her other works of art. Unfolded also premieres Perry's series of minimalist needlepoints on canvas made during the pandemic. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, January 11 from 6:30–8:30 p.m.



In her eighth solo exhibition at Yancey Richardson, Perry continues her wry examination of the cycles of consumerism, excavating and elevating humble materials that are “at hand” in her day-to-day domestic life. Lost in My Life is part performance and part installation where Perry submerges herself in environments built entirely from familiar, discarded materials such as dry goods containers. As such, Lost in My Life, is an ironic take on the often-suffocating cycle of purchasing, collecting, and eventual purging. While Perry is pictured in every image, she never reveals her face, emphasizing the dichotomy between personal identity and the anonymity of consumer habits.



The stitched canvases featured in Unfolded were conceived during Covid lockdown at a time when Perry was at home with limited resources—not an unfamiliar experience for Perry who has historically repurposed disposable wrappings as part of her artistic practice. Perry unfolded cardboard boxes that turn household items such as garlic, chocolate bars, and vanilla extract into common consumer products. With each flattened box, she constructed a new shape, which she then depicts in needlepoint. Devoid of its branding and packaging, each box is transformed into a simplified shape. These sewn objects then act as subjects in her photography studio, where she captures self-portraits alongside her odes to forgotten reminders of consumerism, commenting quietly about the effects of capitalist production.



Perry's new series of stitched canvases highlights the traditionally female history of needlework, calling attention to the domestic craft's undervalued status and reclaiming it as a feminist medium.



“Drawing from contemporary consumer culture, my nonfunctional stitching gives attention to our relationships with consumable images and objects, revealing the unfamiliar,” Perry notes.



About Rachel Perry

Rachel Perry's work is held in numerous public collections including the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Addison Gallery of American Art, Andover, Mass. Baltimore Museum of Art, and Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Archives, Boston. She has had solo exhibitions at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where she was Artist-in-Residence in 2014; the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, Lincoln, Mass.; Zimmerli Museum at Rutgers University; The Drawing Center, New York; and Kunstmuseum Bonn, Germany. Perry has received four fellowships from the MacDowell Colony and is a three-time recipient of the Massachusetts Cultural Council Award for Excellence, the only artist in its history to win in three separate disciplines: photography, drawing, and sculpture. She lives and works in Boston.



About Yancey Richardson

Founded in 1995, Yancey Richardson represents artists working in photography, film, and lens-based media. The current program includes emerging photographers as well as critically recognized, mid-career artists such as John Divola, Mitch Epstein, Ori Gersht, Anthony Hernandez, Laura Letinsky, Andrew Moore, Zanele Muholi, Mickalene Thomas and Hellen van Meene. Additionally, the gallery has presented exhibitions of historically significant figures such as Lewis Baltz, William Eggleston, Ed Ruscha, August Sander, and Larry Sultan. Yancey Richardson gallery artists have been extensively collected and exhibited by museums worldwide, including the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of American Art, Brooklyn Museum of Art, J. Paul Getty Museum, Centre Pompidou, National Gallery of Art, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, The Tate Museum, and Stedelijk Museum. Gallery artists have been widely published in artist monographs, prominent art journals, and critical texts and reviews of the gallery's exhibitions have appeared in many publications. Yancey Richardson is a member of the Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) and the Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD). Yancey Richardson is located at 525 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011. Contact the gallery at (646) 230-9610 or info@yanceyrichardson.com.

